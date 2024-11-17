UFC 309 Results: Jon Jones stops Stipe Miocic (Video)

By Chris Taylor - November 16, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 309 results, including the heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

Jon Jones UFC

Jones (27-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since claiming the then-vacant UFC heavyweight title with a first-round submission victory over Ciryl Gane in March of 2023. ‘Bones’ was originally slated to square off with Miocic one-year ago at UFC 285 but was ultimately forced to withdraw from that bout due a torn pectoral in training.

Meanwhile, Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) will be competing for the first time in over three years when he makes the walk to the Octagon this evening. The former heavyweight champion last competed at UFC 260 in March of 2021, where he was dethroned by Francis Ngannou via second-round KO (see that here).

Round one of the UFC 309 main event begins and Jon Jones comes forward quickly. He lands a big left. Stipe Miocic counters nicely with a sharp right. ‘Bones’ with a front kick to the body. Miocic with an inside low kick in return. Jones with a hard inside low kick. Miocic with a flurry but nothing lands flush. Jones closes the distance and scores a beautiful trip takedown. A big elbow from top position immediately from the champ. Jon is working from half guard. He lands another big elbow and then lands some punches to the body. Another big elbow and then another. Jon Jones passes to side control and lands four big elbows. He is teeing off now. Miocic looks to answer with some punches from off his back, but that allows ‘Bones’ to rain down three more elbows. Stipe Miocic gets back to full guard but that isn’t stopping the elbows. Jones moves back to side control. 20 seconds remain in the opening round. Stipe survives to see the horn. Barely.

Round two of the UFC 309 main event begins and Stipe Miocic lands a nice jab to start. Jon Jones looks to close the distance but eats a left hook. Jones with a jab. Miocic with a nice uppercut. ‘Bones’ with a teap kick to the body. Miocic with a combination. Jones with a nice counter left and then a hard body kick. He lands a pair of low kicks and then goes to the body with a left. Stipe Miocic with a left hook. Jones forces the clinch and lands a knee to the body. ‘Bones’ with a good left jab. Miocic counters with a right and then a low kick. Jones with a head kick that partially connects. He lands a low kick and then two kicks to the body. Miocic with a left hook and then a right hand. Jones answers with a spinning back kick to the body. Jones with a pair of jabs to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 309 headliner begins and Jon Jones gets to work with his jab. Stipe Miocic answers with another nice combination that puts ‘Bones’ on his heels. Miocic with a nice uppercut and then a right hand. Jones with a front kick to the body. He lands another. ‘Bones’ with a big standing elbow and then a right hand. Jon Jones lands a big right hand that stuns Miocic. He forces the clinch and pins Stipe against the cage. Miocic breaks free and circles out. Jones with a high kick but is mainly blocked. Jones with a good right jab. Miocic looks to blitz but can’t due to the front kicks from Jon. Stipe with a left hook and then a low kick. Jon Jones counters with a left hand. Stipe Miocic with a nice right hook. He lands a straight right. Jones with a clean left hand up the middle. One minutes remains. Stipe blitzes with a three-punch combination. He lands a nice left hook at the end. Jones goes to the body with a kick. He lands a spinning back kick. Miocic goes down. Jones leaps in and finishes the fight! Wow!

Official UFC 309 Results: Jon Jones def. Stipe Miocic via TKO in Round 3

Who would you like to see Jones fight next following his TKO victory over Miocic this evening in New York City?

Related

Charles Oliveira, UFC 309, UFC

Pros react after Charles Oliveira defeats Michael Chandler at UFC 309

Chris Taylor - November 16, 2024
Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler, UFC 309, Results, UFC
Michael Chandler

UFC 309 Results: Charles Oliveira defeats Michael Chandler (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 16, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 309 results, including the lightweight rematch between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.

Bo Nickal, UFC
Paul Craig

UFC 309 Results: Bo Nickal defeats Paul Craig (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 16, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 309 results, including the middleweight bout between Bo Nickal and Paul Craig.

UFC 309, Jon Jones, Results, Stipe Miocic, UFC, Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler
Stipe Miocic

UFC 309: 'Jones vs. Miocic' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - November 16, 2024

The Octagon returns to Madison Square Garden for tonight’s UFC 309 event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.

Eryk Anders
Eryk Anders

Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders pulled from UFC 309

Chris Taylor - November 16, 2024

UFC 309 has taken a major hit as a bout between former middleweight champ Chris Weidman and Eryk Anders has been pulled from the card.

Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov expresses his “disappointment” in the welterweight division after booking Ian Machado Garry for UFC 310, ‘The Future’ responds

Harry Kettle - November 16, 2024
Joaquin Buckley, Colby Covington
Ian Garry

Colby Covington replaces Ian Machado Garry to face Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa

Harry Kettle - November 16, 2024

UFC star Colby Covington is set to replace Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC Tampa against Joaquin Buckley.

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov to face Ian Machado Garry in UFC 310 co-main event slot

Harry Kettle - November 16, 2024

Shavkat Rakhmonov is set to face Ian Machado Garry in the co-main event of UFC 310, UFC president Dana White has announced.

Jon Jones and Dana White
Jon Jones

Dana White lays out a plan for Jon Jones to get Alex Pereira fight after UFC 309

Cole Shelton - November 15, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White sees a way where Jon Jones does fight Alex Pereira.

Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

VIDEO | Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier share a cordial back-and-forth ahead of UFC 309

Curtis Calhoun - November 15, 2024

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier may never be friends after their heated UFC rivalry, but their cordiality is improving over time.