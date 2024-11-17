UFC 309 Results: Jon Jones stops Stipe Miocic (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 309 results, including the heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

Jones (27-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since claiming the then-vacant UFC heavyweight title with a first-round submission victory over Ciryl Gane in March of 2023. ‘Bones’ was originally slated to square off with Miocic one-year ago at UFC 285 but was ultimately forced to withdraw from that bout due a torn pectoral in training.

Meanwhile, Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) will be competing for the first time in over three years when he makes the walk to the Octagon this evening. The former heavyweight champion last competed at UFC 260 in March of 2021, where he was dethroned by Francis Ngannou via second-round KO (see that here).

Round one of the UFC 309 main event begins and Jon Jones comes forward quickly. He lands a big left. Stipe Miocic counters nicely with a sharp right. ‘Bones’ with a front kick to the body. Miocic with an inside low kick in return. Jones with a hard inside low kick. Miocic with a flurry but nothing lands flush. Jones closes the distance and scores a beautiful trip takedown. A big elbow from top position immediately from the champ. Jon is working from half guard. He lands another big elbow and then lands some punches to the body. Another big elbow and then another. Jon Jones passes to side control and lands four big elbows. He is teeing off now. Miocic looks to answer with some punches from off his back, but that allows ‘Bones’ to rain down three more elbows. Stipe Miocic gets back to full guard but that isn’t stopping the elbows. Jones moves back to side control. 20 seconds remain in the opening round. Stipe survives to see the horn. Barely.

Round two of the UFC 309 main event begins and Stipe Miocic lands a nice jab to start. Jon Jones looks to close the distance but eats a left hook. Jones with a jab. Miocic with a nice uppercut. ‘Bones’ with a teap kick to the body. Miocic with a combination. Jones with a nice counter left and then a hard body kick. He lands a pair of low kicks and then goes to the body with a left. Stipe Miocic with a left hook. Jones forces the clinch and lands a knee to the body. ‘Bones’ with a good left jab. Miocic counters with a right and then a low kick. Jones with a head kick that partially connects. He lands a low kick and then two kicks to the body. Miocic with a left hook and then a right hand. Jones answers with a spinning back kick to the body. Jones with a pair of jabs to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 309 headliner begins and Jon Jones gets to work with his jab. Stipe Miocic answers with another nice combination that puts ‘Bones’ on his heels. Miocic with a nice uppercut and then a right hand. Jones with a front kick to the body. He lands another. ‘Bones’ with a big standing elbow and then a right hand. Jon Jones lands a big right hand that stuns Miocic. He forces the clinch and pins Stipe against the cage. Miocic breaks free and circles out. Jones with a high kick but is mainly blocked. Jones with a good right jab. Miocic looks to blitz but can’t due to the front kicks from Jon. Stipe with a left hook and then a low kick. Jon Jones counters with a left hand. Stipe Miocic with a nice right hook. He lands a straight right. Jones with a clean left hand up the middle. One minutes remains. Stipe blitzes with a three-punch combination. He lands a nice left hook at the end. Jones goes to the body with a kick. He lands a spinning back kick. Miocic goes down. Jones leaps in and finishes the fight! Wow!

Official UFC 309 Results: Jon Jones def. Stipe Miocic via TKO in Round 3

Who would you like to see Jones fight next following his TKO victory over Miocic this evening in New York City?