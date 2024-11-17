Pros react after Jon Jones TKO’s Stipe Miocic at UFC 309

By Chris Taylor - November 16, 2024

Several pros took to ‘X’ with their respective reactions to tonight’s UFC 309 main event title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

Jones (28-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since claiming the then-vacant UFC heavyweight title with a first-round submission victory over Ciryl Gane in March of 2023. ‘Bones’ was originally scheduled to square off with Miocic one-year ago at UFC 285 but was ultimately forced to withdraw from that contest after suffering a torn pectoral in training.

Meanwhile, Stipe Miocic (20-5 MMA) was competing for the first time in over three years when he made the walk to the Octagon this evening at Madison Square Garden. The former UFC heavyweight champion had last competed at UFC 260 in March of 2021, where he was dethroned by Francis Ngannou via second-round KO (see that here).

Tonight’s UFC 309 main event proved to be another dominant performance from the greatest MMA fighter of all time in Jon Jones. ‘Bones’ nearly finished Stipe Miocic in the opening round with some brutal elbows, but the former champ showcased his heart to survive the initial onslaught. While Miocic did better in round two, it was still clearly Jon’s fight to lose. Then, in round three, ‘Bones’ landed a spinning back kick that put Miocic down for good. Some follow up ground and pound was all Jones needed to end the fight.

Official UFC 309 Results: Jon Jones def. Stipe Miocic via TKO in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Jones vs. Miocic’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Jon Jones defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 309:

Who would you like to see Jon Jones fight next following his TKO victory over Stipe Miocic this evening in New York City?

