Pros react after Jon Jones TKO’s Stipe Miocic at UFC 309

Several pros took to ‘X’ with their respective reactions to tonight’s UFC 309 main event title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

Jones (28-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since claiming the then-vacant UFC heavyweight title with a first-round submission victory over Ciryl Gane in March of 2023. ‘Bones’ was originally scheduled to square off with Miocic one-year ago at UFC 285 but was ultimately forced to withdraw from that contest after suffering a torn pectoral in training.

Meanwhile, Stipe Miocic (20-5 MMA) was competing for the first time in over three years when he made the walk to the Octagon this evening at Madison Square Garden. The former UFC heavyweight champion had last competed at UFC 260 in March of 2021, where he was dethroned by Francis Ngannou via second-round KO (see that here).

Tonight’s UFC 309 main event proved to be another dominant performance from the greatest MMA fighter of all time in Jon Jones. ‘Bones’ nearly finished Stipe Miocic in the opening round with some brutal elbows, but the former champ showcased his heart to survive the initial onslaught. While Miocic did better in round two, it was still clearly Jon’s fight to lose. Then, in round three, ‘Bones’ landed a spinning back kick that put Miocic down for good. Some follow up ground and pound was all Jones needed to end the fight.

Official UFC 309 Results: Jon Jones def. Stipe Miocic via TKO in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Jones vs. Miocic’ below:

Jones by KO #UFC309 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 17, 2024

Jon has been waiting for a long time to throw 12-6 elbows — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 17, 2024

Not a fun place to be for Miocic 😵 #UFC309 — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) November 17, 2024

10-8 Jones. Pure dominance from the GOAT #UFC309 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 17, 2024

Seems like the game plan may be to utilize and take downs for Jones. #UFC309 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 17, 2024

Better round for Stipe. But still Jones 2-0. #UFC309 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 17, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Jon Jones defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 309:

Tom Aspinal hasn’t fought anybody near Jones level. Walk through him as well. — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) November 17, 2024

The kick 💯 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) November 17, 2024

Jones looked great out there tonight.

Congrats Jonny boy👏🏾

I see you 😉 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 17, 2024

