Pros react after Charles Oliveira defeats Michael Chandler at UFC 309

By Chris Taylor - November 16, 2024

Several pro fighters took to ‘X’ with reactions following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 309 co-main event between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira.

Chandler and Oliveira were competing for a second time this evening at Madison Square Garden. The pair had originally collided for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 262 in May of 2021, with ‘Do Bronx’ emerging victorious by way of second-round TKO.

Charles Oliveira (34-10 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan this past April at UFC 300. Prior to that setback, the Brazilian submission ace was coming off a first-round knockout victory over Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 (see that here).

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time in two years tonight at MSG, this after being sidelined while waiting for a Conor McGregor fight that never came to fruition. ‘Iron’ had last competed at UFC 281 back in November of 2022, where he suffered a third-round submission loss to Dustin Poirier. Prior to that, Chandler had knocked out Tony Ferguson in stunning fashion at UFC 274.

Tonight’s UFC 309 co-main event resulted in another absolute thriller. Charles Oliveira was able to dominate Michael Chandler in both the standup and on the ground throughout the first four rounds, but ‘Iron’ came back with an unbelievable comeback sequence in round five. Despite Chandler’s late and devastating onslaught, ‘Do Bronx’ weathered the storm and wound up taking the former Bellator champ down multiple times in the final minute to close out the fight.

Official UFC 309 Results: Charles Oliveira def. Michael Chandler by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 49-45)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Chandler vs. Oliveira 2’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Charles Oliveira defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 309:

Who would you like to see Charles Oliveira fight next following his victory over Michael Chandler this evening in New York City?

