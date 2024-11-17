Pros react after Charles Oliveira defeats Michael Chandler at UFC 309

Several pro fighters took to ‘X’ with reactions following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 309 co-main event between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira.

Chandler and Oliveira were competing for a second time this evening at Madison Square Garden. The pair had originally collided for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 262 in May of 2021, with ‘Do Bronx’ emerging victorious by way of second-round TKO.

Charles Oliveira (34-10 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan this past April at UFC 300. Prior to that setback, the Brazilian submission ace was coming off a first-round knockout victory over Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 (see that here).

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time in two years tonight at MSG, this after being sidelined while waiting for a Conor McGregor fight that never came to fruition. ‘Iron’ had last competed at UFC 281 back in November of 2022, where he suffered a third-round submission loss to Dustin Poirier. Prior to that, Chandler had knocked out Tony Ferguson in stunning fashion at UFC 274.

Tonight’s UFC 309 co-main event resulted in another absolute thriller. Charles Oliveira was able to dominate Michael Chandler in both the standup and on the ground throughout the first four rounds, but ‘Iron’ came back with an unbelievable comeback sequence in round five. Despite Chandler’s late and devastating onslaught, ‘Do Bronx’ weathered the storm and wound up taking the former Bellator champ down multiple times in the final minute to close out the fight.

Official UFC 309 Results: Charles Oliveira def. Michael Chandler by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 49-45)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Chandler vs. Oliveira 2’ below:

🍿 this fight will make up for the last one #UFC309 — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) November 17, 2024

Two of the most exciting lightweights of all time about to throw down again #JustScrap — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) November 17, 2024

#UFC309 co main Olivera vs Chandler 🔥🔥🔥 let’s goooooo — Tracy Cortez’s ERA (@TracyCortezmma) November 17, 2024

This is Conor getting ready to watch the comain event and write a long stupid tweet pic.twitter.com/kyO27zj4f3 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 17, 2024

😤😤😤 who else is PUMPED?! #UFC309 — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) November 17, 2024

So if grabbing the cage is illegal what is grabbing under the mat!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) November 17, 2024

No warnings for the back of the head shots. #UFC309live — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 17, 2024

Hes a runner he’s a track starrrrrr 🏃‍♂️😂😂#UFC309 — Tracy Cortez’s ERA (@TracyCortezmma) November 17, 2024

20-18 Oliveira. Chandler needs to make this a dog fight!!! #UFC309 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 17, 2024

Chandler needs to get dirty — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 17, 2024

Charles vs illia would be good — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 17, 2024

Oliveira is just too much to handle in this fight — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 17, 2024

Oliveira dominating this rematch very convincingly. Chandler not giving up on himself tho! #UFC309 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 17, 2024

I feel like chandlers leg is hurt he can’t move laterally and he’s just backing up to the fence to hold him up — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 17, 2024

Wow! Talk about back of the head punches! That was brutal! Ref not saying shit — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 17, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Charles Oliveira defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 309:

👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) November 17, 2024

Complete domination!! What a fight 👏🏽👏🏽 congratulations to the former champ @ufc @UFCEspanol #ufc309 — Tracy Cortez’s ERA (@TracyCortezmma) November 17, 2024

