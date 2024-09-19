UFC 309: ‘Jones vs. Miocic’ Fight Card and Start Times
The UFC heads back to Madison Square Garden for their annual November date for a solid UFC 309 card that sees the heavyweight title up for grabs.
Event: UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic
Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024
Location: Madison Square Garden (New York City, New York)
Broadcast: Pay-per-view & ESPN+ (10 p.m. main card, 6 p.m. prelims)
The UFC goes to MSG with the heavyweight title on the line in the main event of the card. Jon Jones returns from injury looking to defend his belt for the first time. Jones hasn’t fought since March of 2023 when he submitted Ciryl Gane to win the heavyweight title. Miocic, meanwhile, is set to fight for the first time since March of 2021 when he was knocked out by Ngannou. This could be a retirement fight for both men.
The co-main event of UFC 309 sees Charles Oliveira rematching Michael Chandler in a pivotal lightweight bout. Oliveira is coming off back-to-back losses while Chandler gave up on his hopes of facing Conor McGregor as he took the bout against the Brazilian. It’s a rematch of their 2021 fight, which Oliveira won by second-round TKO.
UFC 309 fight card
Currently, the UFC has yet to release the full lineup, but currently, the card is as follows:
- Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic – heavyweight title fight
- Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler
- Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig
- Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders
- Viviane Araujo vs. Karine Silva
- Nikita Krylov vs. Azamat Murzakanov
- Veronica Hardy vs. Eduarda Moura
- Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee
- Mickey Gall vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
With nine fights currently booked for UFC 309, there is room for likely three or four more fights to round out the prelims of the MSG card.
Which fight are you most excited to see take place at UFC 209? Who do you think wins the main event between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
