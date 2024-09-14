Michael Chandler breaks silence after reports of UFC 309 return vs Charles Oliveira

By Harry Kettle - September 14, 2024

Michael Chandler has broken his silence following reports that he will return against Charles Oliveira at UFC 309.

Michael Chandler

As we know, Michael Chandler has been waiting a long time for his shot at Conor McGregor. Alas, it seems as if the American is tired of waiting. As per recent reports, Chandler and McGregor will not be squaring off next. Instead, the former Bellator sensation is rumored to be squaring off against Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 in an enticing rematch.

RELATED: Dana White says Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is off, both set for different opponents

In their first meeting, Chandler looked good in the first round before eventually suffering a TKO defeat at the hands of the Brazilian. Regardless of whether or not he wins this one, you’d have to imagine he’s just happy to get back in there and fight.

In a brief statement on social media, he had the following to say on the Conor fight falling through.

Chandler speaks out

“Bet on yourself. #ufc309”

Michael Chandler has always been the kind of guy who bets on himself. He’s an exciting, risk it all kind of fighter, and it’s a shame that the McGregor fight hasn’t come to fruition. It seems as if the company still wants to make that happen in the future, but it may depend on whether or not he can actually get the job done against Oliveira.

If he does, who knows – a showdown with the Irishman could wind up being a number one contender fight.

Do you believe we are ever going to see this fight? If Conor McGregor does fight again in the UFC, who will his return bout be against? Are you excited by the Charles Oliveira rematch? Let us know your thoughts on this and the state of the UFC as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Charles Oliveira Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor rages at Michael Chandler after fight falls through: "Little Fat P****"

Curtis Calhoun - September 13, 2024
Conor McGregor, Dana White, Michael Chandler
Dana White

Dana White says Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is off, both set for different opponents

Curtis Calhoun - September 13, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White shared an update on the previously planned Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler matchup ahead of one of the biggest UFC events of the year.

Henry Cejudo
UFC

Henry Cejudo's coach confirms he's serious about a flyweight return "To save the division!"

Curtis Calhoun - September 13, 2024

Former UFC two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo is serious about a return to the flyweight division, per one of his longtime coaches.

Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley
Merab Dvalishvili

Aljamain Sterling responds to Sean O'Malley's "cute" theory about friendship with Merab Dvalishvili

Curtis Calhoun - September 13, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling responded to Sean O’Malley’s comments questioning the validity of his friendship with teammate Merab Dvalishvili.

Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier responds to Justin Gaethje's comments about UFC return, "Down" for trilogy

Curtis Calhoun - September 13, 2024

UFC lightweight superstars Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje could potentially be on one more collision course before both fighters eventually hang up the gloves.

Dana White

Dana White downplays potential brain trauma in Power Slap competitors: "We're all gonna die!"

Curtis Calhoun - September 13, 2024
Yaroslav Amosov
UFC

Former Bellator champion Yaroslav Amosov hints at UFC run after promotional exit

Fernando Quiles - September 13, 2024

Yaroslav Amosov, a former Bellator welterweight champion, has announced his departure from Bellator MMA and is teasing a UFC run.

Justin Gaethje
UFC

Justin Gaethje reveals scenario where retirement would be likely: "I’m not doing it two more times"

Fernando Quiles - September 13, 2024

Justin Gaethje knows one scenario that would likely lead to him putting a bow on his pro MMA career.

Sean O’Malley
Sean O'Malley

UFC 306: 'O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili' weigh-in results: Both title fights official

Fernando Quiles - September 13, 2024

The two title fights scheduled for the UFC 306 card this weekend have now been made official following the early weigh-ins.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya shares which country he believes will be “dominating” the UFC in years to come: “You’ll see like a wave”

Harry Kettle - September 13, 2024

Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on what country he believes will be dominating the UFC in the years ahead.