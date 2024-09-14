Michael Chandler breaks silence after reports of UFC 309 return vs Charles Oliveira

Michael Chandler has broken his silence following reports that he will return against Charles Oliveira at UFC 309.

As we know, Michael Chandler has been waiting a long time for his shot at Conor McGregor. Alas, it seems as if the American is tired of waiting. As per recent reports, Chandler and McGregor will not be squaring off next. Instead, the former Bellator sensation is rumored to be squaring off against Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 in an enticing rematch.

In their first meeting, Chandler looked good in the first round before eventually suffering a TKO defeat at the hands of the Brazilian. Regardless of whether or not he wins this one, you’d have to imagine he’s just happy to get back in there and fight.

In a brief statement on social media, he had the following to say on the Conor fight falling through.