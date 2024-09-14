Michael Chandler breaks silence after reports of UFC 309 return vs Charles Oliveira
Michael Chandler has broken his silence following reports that he will return against Charles Oliveira at UFC 309.
As we know, Michael Chandler has been waiting a long time for his shot at Conor McGregor. Alas, it seems as if the American is tired of waiting. As per recent reports, Chandler and McGregor will not be squaring off next. Instead, the former Bellator sensation is rumored to be squaring off against Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 in an enticing rematch.
In their first meeting, Chandler looked good in the first round before eventually suffering a TKO defeat at the hands of the Brazilian. Regardless of whether or not he wins this one, you’d have to imagine he’s just happy to get back in there and fight.
In a brief statement on social media, he had the following to say on the Conor fight falling through.
Bet on yourself. #ufc309 pic.twitter.com/Zi8xbYVvVj
— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) September 14, 2024
Chandler speaks out
“Bet on yourself. #ufc309”
Michael Chandler has always been the kind of guy who bets on himself. He’s an exciting, risk it all kind of fighter, and it’s a shame that the McGregor fight hasn’t come to fruition. It seems as if the company still wants to make that happen in the future, but it may depend on whether or not he can actually get the job done against Oliveira.
If he does, who knows – a showdown with the Irishman could wind up being a number one contender fight.
Do you believe we are ever going to see this fight? If Conor McGregor does fight again in the UFC, who will his return bout be against? Are you excited by the Charles Oliveira rematch? Let us know your thoughts on this and the state of the UFC as a whole, BJPENN Nation!
