Dana White reacts to Jon Jones saying UFC 309 is his final fight: “We’ll go from there”

UFC CEO Dana White has opened up following the news that heavyweight champion Jon Jones said his UFC 309 fight against Stipe Miocic will be his last.

The UFC officially announced that Jones will be defending his heavyweight title on November 16 against Stipe Miocic in an intriguing bout. However, while attending UFC 306 on Saturday, ‘Bones’ said this fight is likely his last.

“This is going to be the last time, going to be the last time. More than likely,” Jones said to Clocked N’ Loaded.

Following the Contender Series on Tuesday, White was asked about Jones’ comments, and he wasn’t too concerned about it.

Dana White reacts to Jon Jones saying that his next fight will be his retirement fight: “See how this fight plays out and then we’ll go from there.” He also says that Tom Aspinall will be the backup for that fight 👀#UFC309 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/qmIhYeCmGY — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 18, 2024

“Why speak to him after this event? You got to figure out what happens in this fight. See how this fight plays out and then we’ll go from there,” White said.

The hope for many fans is that if Jon Jones does beat Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, he will stick around to face Tom Aspinall in what would be one of the most-anticipated fights in a long time.