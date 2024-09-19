Dana White reacts to Jon Jones saying UFC 309 is his final fight: “We’ll go from there”

By Cole Shelton - September 19, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has opened up following the news that heavyweight champion Jon Jones said his UFC 309 fight against Stipe Miocic will be his last.

Jon Jones and Dana White

The UFC officially announced that Jones will be defending his heavyweight title on November 16 against Stipe Miocic in an intriguing bout. However, while attending UFC 306 on Saturday, ‘Bones’ said this fight is likely his last.

“This is going to be the last time, going to be the last time. More than likely,” Jones said to Clocked N’ Loaded.

Following the Contender Series on Tuesday, White was asked about Jones’ comments, and he wasn’t too concerned about it.

“Why speak to him after this event? You got to figure out what happens in this fight. See how this fight plays out and then we’ll go from there,” White said.

The hope for many fans is that if Jon Jones does beat Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, he will stick around to face Tom Aspinall in what would be one of the most-anticipated fights in a long time.

Dana White was unsure if Jon Jones will retire after UFC 309

Before Jon Jones was even officially booked to fight at UFC 309, there was speculation that he would retire after the event. However, after UFC 304, Dana White said he was unsure if Jones would retire after the bout, as he knows there are plenty of big money fights left for him.

“Jon Jones is no dummy,” White said at the UFC 304 post-fight press conference. “Jon Jones has a very high fight IQ. He knows what Aspinall’s got and what he’s about. I think we’re going to have to see what happens in this fight with Stipe, see where Jon’s head is. Or, if Stipe wins, see where his head is and see what they want to do. Is it their last fight? Are they going to retire?

“I think if Stipe wins, he probably will (retire). But I think if Jon Jones wins, I just think that (the) competitive spirit that he has and his desire to prove to the world that he’s the best (will make him fight). Especially when people are saying that (Aspinall) could possibly be the best ever. I think that’s the kind of sh*t that fires Jon Jones up,” White added.

Jones is currently 27-1 and one NC as a pro and coming off the submission win over Ciryl Gane.

