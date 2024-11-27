Popular UFC personality thinks Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall title unification bout will happen in 2025

Jon Anik Holding Out Hope for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Jon Anik said he has a hunch that Jon Jones will sign on the dotted line to fight Tom Aspinall in a UFC heavyweight title unification bout.

“I have no inside information. I truly don’t. You can call it informed speculation. … But I do believe that fight is going to happen, and I think what was most telling was just the way Jon Jones handled his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan,” Anik said in an interview with MMA Junkie Radio. “And then I talked to him after the fact in the back for ESPN, and I was like, ‘Are we getting three or four more of these things, or what?’ He was going into the Stipe fight with a fight-by-fight mentality, and he sounded like the furthest thing from retirement with Rogan after the fact. So that’s very encouraging.”

Anik went on to say that the UFC is in prime position to give Jones the money he wants in order to book perhaps the biggest fight of 2025. Furthermore, Anik believes that International Fight Week is the perfect time for Jones vs. Aspinall.

