Popular UFC personality thinks Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall title unification bout will happen in 2025
One prominent UFC personality believes Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will ultimately take place.
Jones vs. Aspinall has been a hot topic within the MMA community. “Bones” hasn’t shown much interest in fighting Aspinall. The future UFC Hall of Famer has shared his desire to fight light heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira instead. UFC CEO Dana White isn’t gung-ho on the idea, expressing his belief that Jones is too big for “Poatan.”
Despite Jones’ lack of interest in the Aspinall fight, unless he scores a massive payday, play-by-play ace Jon Anik feels the fight will happen.
RELATED: JON JONES’ COACH EXPLAINS WHY HE’S CONFIDENT ‘BONES’ WOULD BEAT TOM ASPINALL: “JON HAS SOLVED A LOT MORE COMPLEX PROBLEMS”
Jon Anik Holding Out Hope for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Jon Anik said he has a hunch that Jon Jones will sign on the dotted line to fight Tom Aspinall in a UFC heavyweight title unification bout.
“I have no inside information. I truly don’t. You can call it informed speculation. … But I do believe that fight is going to happen, and I think what was most telling was just the way Jon Jones handled his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan,” Anik said in an interview with MMA Junkie Radio. “And then I talked to him after the fact in the back for ESPN, and I was like, ‘Are we getting three or four more of these things, or what?’ He was going into the Stipe fight with a fight-by-fight mentality, and he sounded like the furthest thing from retirement with Rogan after the fact. So that’s very encouraging.”
Anik went on to say that the UFC is in prime position to give Jones the money he wants in order to book perhaps the biggest fight of 2025. Furthermore, Anik believes that International Fight Week is the perfect time for Jones vs. Aspinall.
Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jon Anik Jon Jones Tom Aspinall