UFC commentator Jon Anik names one fighter who is being overlooked ahead of UFC 314

Yair Rodriguez is UFC’s ‘Forgotten Man,’ Says Jon Anik

Appearing as a guest on MMA Junkie Radio, Jon Anik shared his belief that Yair Rodriguez is someone who can’t be counted out in the featherweight division.

“I think it stands to reason that Yair Rodriguez, sort of a forgotten man at ’45, could go on and become undisputed featherweight champion,” Anik continued. “I know you guys know, when he’s on, he’s a massive problem. You should hear the way Belal Muhammad talks about this guy: Faster than the eyes can track.”

Rodriguez will welcome former two-division Bellator champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire to the Octagon in Miami. “El Pantera” is hoping to avoid his third loss in a row. Rodriguez hasn’t scored a victory since Feb. 2023. He’s dropped back-to-back fights against Volkanovski and Brian Ortega.

While the belief is that Rodriguez is still young enough to capture undisputed UFC gold, some question if he’ll ever achieve that goal. Anik said it’s easy to forget about Rodriguez’s growth over the years. The UFC commentator also heaped praise on Valle Flow Striking, where Rodriguez trains.

Fans won’t have to wait long to find out if Rodriguez can turn the tide in his next fight. As it stands now, “El Pantera” is a slight betting favorite over the debuting “Pitbull.”