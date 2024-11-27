Familiar name wants rematch with Petr Yan following UFC Macau win over Deiveson Figueiredo

By Fernando Quiles - November 27, 2024

Following UFC Macau, Petr Yan has a familiar name who is looking to run it back.

Petr Yan

Yan was back in action this past Saturday in a headlining spot. He took on fellow ex-UFC champion Deiveson Figueiredo in a pivotal bantamweight contest. The bout went to the final horn at the end of round five, and Yan was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Now firmly back in the title hunt, Yan won’t be short on options for his next fight. Could that mean a rematch with a top contender?

Cory Sandhagen Shows Interest in Rematch with Petr Yan

Back in October 2021, Petr Yan and Cory Sanhagen fought for the interim UFC Bantamweight Championship. “No Mercy” won the interim gold via unanimous decision. Since that fight, Sandhagen has gone 3-1 with the loss coming against Umar Nurmagomedov.

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Sandhagen was complimentary of Yan’s performance. He also suggested that the two share the Octagon once again (via MMAJunkie).

“Congrats to Yan, maybe we’ll do it next,” Sandhagen said. “I don’t really know what the division’s got going on. I haven’t really heard too much. I was hoping to hear probably sometime next week about the direction that they are going to go in because I know they were waiting on this fight to play out. Congrats to Yan. I still want to get that one back. We’ll see if it’ll be next or not.”

Yan may not be too eager to run things back with Sandhagen just yet. After all, UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has showed willingness to defend his gold against Yan next year.

Ultimately, it’ll be up to the UFC matchmakers on whether or not Dvalishvili vs. Yan is the direction that the promotion wishes to go in.

