Gordon Ryan reveals amusing Jon Jones story from UFC 309

By Harry Kettle - March 27, 2025

Gordon Ryan has told a story about Jon Jones and his warm-up routine prior to his main event at UFC 309.

Jon Jones, Gordon Ryan

Jon Jones is known as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. Despite the many controversies he’s been involved in over the years, he has managed to hold onto that title. Now, at this point in his career, there’s one thing people want to see more than anything else: an undisputed championship fight against Tom Aspinall at heavyweight.

RELATED: Fight fans react to previous footage of Jon Jones grappling with Gordon Ryan: “People act like he won’t do this to Aspinall”

It feels like the right fight to make, especially in the wake of Jones dispatching of Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. It was a fairly one-sided fight with Stipe looking way past his prime, whereas Jon did look pretty solid for as long as he was in there. With that being said, nobody has any real idea of how he’s going to look against someone as dangerous and powerful as Tom Aspinall.

Regarding the Miocic fight, it certainly seemed as if Jones was taking it seriously. Alas, if the following story by Gordon Ryan is to be believed, then ‘Bones’ was probably pretty confident in his ability to defeat the former champion.

Ryan tells tale about Jones/Trump

“Good Jon Jones story that nobody knows,” famed grappler, Gordon Ryan, told UFC color commentator Joe Rogan. “I was cornering [Jones] for his last fight against Stipe. We found out that Trump was going to be there. Probably 20 minutes of that warm up was just him practicing the mechanics of how to do the Trump dance right.”

“We looked it up, YouTubed it, and he was practicing the Trump dance in the locker room getting ready to do it,” Ryan continued. “The best [part] is, we were all for it. We were like, ‘No, the hands gotta be a little bit higher.’ We were coaching him through it.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

For Jon Jones, this upcoming challenge of fighting Tom Aspinall will probably warrant a little bit more focus than dancing for the president.

What do you believe is going to happen if the fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall actually takes place? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Gordon Ryan Jon Jones UFC

