Gordon Ryan reveals amusing Jon Jones story from UFC 309

Gordon Ryan has told a story about Jon Jones and his warm-up routine prior to his main event at UFC 309.

Jon Jones is known as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. Despite the many controversies he’s been involved in over the years, he has managed to hold onto that title. Now, at this point in his career, there’s one thing people want to see more than anything else: an undisputed championship fight against Tom Aspinall at heavyweight.

RELATED: Fight fans react to previous footage of Jon Jones grappling with Gordon Ryan: “People act like he won’t do this to Aspinall”

It feels like the right fight to make, especially in the wake of Jones dispatching of Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. It was a fairly one-sided fight with Stipe looking way past his prime, whereas Jon did look pretty solid for as long as he was in there. With that being said, nobody has any real idea of how he’s going to look against someone as dangerous and powerful as Tom Aspinall.

Regarding the Miocic fight, it certainly seemed as if Jones was taking it seriously. Alas, if the following story by Gordon Ryan is to be believed, then ‘Bones’ was probably pretty confident in his ability to defeat the former champion.