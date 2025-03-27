UFC fighter defends Jon Jones’ desire to have six months to prepare for Tom Aspinall

UFC fighter Kevin Holland has defended Jon Jones for reportedly wanting six months to prepare for a fight against Tom Aspinall.

As we know, Jon Jones is the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion. We also know that Tom Aspinall is the interim heavyweight champion. Of course, it makes sense for the two to fight and unify the belts, but there’s one problem – Jon is in no hurry whatsoever to make this fight happen.

Jones has constantly rejected the idea of taking on Aspinall, to the frustration of the masses. However, as time has gone on, UFC president Dana White has constantly said the fight is going to happen. It’s one of the biggest bouts you can make in the sport, and it could easily serve as the final time that we see ‘Bones’ compete inside the Octagon.

Recently, we also heard from Ariel Helwani that Jones would ideally want around six months to prepare to fight Aspinall. While a lot of people have criticized him for dragging this out, the aforementioned Kevin Holland defended him during a recent interview.