UFC fighter defends Jon Jones’ desire to have six months to prepare for Tom Aspinall

By Harry Kettle - March 27, 2025

UFC fighter Kevin Holland has defended Jon Jones for reportedly wanting six months to prepare for a fight against Tom Aspinall.

As we know, Jon Jones is the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion. We also know that Tom Aspinall is the interim heavyweight champion. Of course, it makes sense for the two to fight and unify the belts, but there’s one problem – Jon is in no hurry whatsoever to make this fight happen.

Jones has constantly rejected the idea of taking on Aspinall, to the frustration of the masses. However, as time has gone on, UFC president Dana White has constantly said the fight is going to happen. It’s one of the biggest bouts you can make in the sport, and it could easily serve as the final time that we see ‘Bones’ compete inside the Octagon.

Recently, we also heard from Ariel Helwani that Jones would ideally want around six months to prepare to fight Aspinall. While a lot of people have criticized him for dragging this out, the aforementioned Kevin Holland defended him during a recent interview.

Holland’s view on Jones’ desire

“I’m going to stand up for him a little bit,” Holland said of Jones. “The dude’s been around for a very long time, and he’s fought a lot of people. Tom Aspinall is an absolute beast. Jon Jones, is the greatest to do it in his timeframe, and now he’s actually doing it in a different timeframe. Probably should be Tom Aspinall’s timeframe. If I’m Jon Jones, I’m going to play it like a Floyd Mayweather, like these old-school boxers played it. I’m going to be the OG of the game.

“Yeah, we may not like it, it sucks, we want to see the fight tomorrow. But the older I get, the slower I play the game,” Holland continued. “If I’m Jon Jones, I’ll do everything in my power to make sure Tom Aspinall understands how powerful and how dominant I’ve been over the years, and all the things I’ve done. So that by the time it comes for us to fight, he’ll be so f***ed up inside your own head, and it’ll be rough. Hopefully Tom doesn’t fall for that!”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Nobody knows what’s going to happen next in this saga. What we do know, though, is that if Jon Jones refuses to fight Tom Aspinall, then it’ll serve as a mark against his name and his legacy.

Do you believe we are going to see Tom Aspinall challenge Jon Jones for the undisputed title before the end of the year? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

