Tom Aspinall urged to move on from UFC title unification fight against Jon Jones

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 1, 2025

One of the greatest MMA fighters of all time believes Tom Aspinall should stop waiting for Jon Jones.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones

Aspinall has been waiting for his UFC heavyweight title unification bout since knocking out Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 back in Nov. 2023. Aspinall even had a rare successful defense of the interim gold, knocking out Curtis Blaydes in the first round. While Jones has successfully defended the main heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic, many are wondering if a unification bout between him and Aspinall will ever materialize.

One future UFC Hall of Famer is of the belief that it’s time for Aspinall to move on.

RELATED: TOM ASPINALL BELIEVES JON JONES IS “SCARED” TO TAKE TOUGH FIGHTS, INCLUDING HIM: “HE’S NOT WANTING TO FIGHT ME”

Should Tom Aspinall Move on From Jon Jones?

During an appearance on Submission Radio, Demetrious Johnson made it clear that Tom Aspinall might be wasting his prime years if he continues to wait for the Jon Jones fight (via MMAJunkie).

“If I was Tom Aspinall, I’d be like, ‘God, dude, like I’m not f*cking waiting six months,’” Johnson told Submission Radio. “Like, y’all need to get me another fight. But then again, this could be the biggest fight of his career if he’s able to beat Jon Jones. I have mixed feelings on the six months. I think that Tom Aspinall should take another fight.

“I think when you put a athlete who’s very young like that on ice and they don’t get that ring time, they don’t get that opportunity to get out there and just fight and make the money, it’s a little bit different. If I was Tom Aspinall, I’ll say, ‘Jon Jones wants six months, I’m going to pass on that fight, I’m going to fight somebody else, I’ll defend the interim heavyweight championship.’”

Aspinall has said he feels good about the meetings he’s had with UFC officials. UFC CEO Dana White has insisted that booking Jones vs. Aspinall is simply a matter of time. The UFC boss is expected to make a big announcement soon, and fans are hoping that they aren’t on the receiving end of an April Fools joke. There’s no word on whether or not the announcement has anything to do with Jones and Aspinall.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor planned early retirement 10 years ago, says UFC legend

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 1, 2025
Brandon Moreno defeats Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City
Steve Erceg

Brandon Moreno reveals how he was able to defeat Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City

Harry Kettle - April 1, 2025

Brandon Moreno has revealed how he was able to defeat Steve Erceg in their clash at UFC Mexico City last weekend.

Darren Till, Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Darren Till hits back at Mike Perry for claiming he turned down fight offer

Harry Kettle - April 1, 2025

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has hit back at rival Mike Perry for claiming he turned down a lucrative fight offer.

Sean Brady
Sean Brady

Sean Brady calls out Colby Covington in frustrated rant

Harry Kettle - April 1, 2025

UFC contender Sean Brady has called out fellow welterweight rival, the always controversial Colby Covington, in quite the rant.

Brandon Moreno, Steve Erceg
Steve Erceg

What's next for Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg after UFC Mexico City?

Cole Shelton - April 1, 2025

The UFC was in Mexico City, Mexico, on Saturday, March 29, for UFC Mexico City. The main event saw flyweight contenders throw down as Brandon Moreno took on Steve Erceg.

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal interested in Colby Covington rematch for planned UFC return: "Buckley busted his a*s up!"

Josh Evanoff - March 31, 2025
Dana White Turki Alalshikh
UFC

Zack Snyder to direct new UFC and Turki Alalshikh-produced movie 'Brawler'

Josh Evanoff - March 31, 2025

Acclaimed director Zack Snyder is working with the UFC and Turki Alalshikh.

'Big' John McCarthy
UFC

'Big' John McCarthy shares advice for criticized UFC Mexico City referee

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 31, 2025

The godfather of MMA officiating, “Big” John McCarthy, has some advice for a veteran referee who has taken some heat.

UFC Octagon Live
UFC

Released UFC fighter makes surprising retirement announcement after 34 pro fights

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 31, 2025

One former UFC fighter has decided to hang up his gloves.

Jack Della Maddalena
UFC

UFC fans get angry after Jack Della Maddalena reveals he’s fundraising for travel expenses

Harry Kettle - March 31, 2025

UFC fans have called the promotion into question after Jack Della Maddalena’s recent UFC 315 revelation.