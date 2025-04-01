Tom Aspinall urged to move on from UFC title unification fight against Jon Jones

Should Tom Aspinall Move on From Jon Jones?

During an appearance on Submission Radio, Demetrious Johnson made it clear that Tom Aspinall might be wasting his prime years if he continues to wait for the Jon Jones fight (via MMAJunkie).

“If I was Tom Aspinall, I’d be like, ‘God, dude, like I’m not f*cking waiting six months,’” Johnson told Submission Radio. “Like, y’all need to get me another fight. But then again, this could be the biggest fight of his career if he’s able to beat Jon Jones. I have mixed feelings on the six months. I think that Tom Aspinall should take another fight.

“I think when you put a athlete who’s very young like that on ice and they don’t get that ring time, they don’t get that opportunity to get out there and just fight and make the money, it’s a little bit different. If I was Tom Aspinall, I’ll say, ‘Jon Jones wants six months, I’m going to pass on that fight, I’m going to fight somebody else, I’ll defend the interim heavyweight championship.’”

Aspinall has said he feels good about the meetings he’s had with UFC officials. UFC CEO Dana White has insisted that booking Jones vs. Aspinall is simply a matter of time. The UFC boss is expected to make a big announcement soon, and fans are hoping that they aren’t on the receiving end of an April Fools joke. There’s no word on whether or not the announcement has anything to do with Jones and Aspinall.