David Benavidez prepared to move on if Canelo Alvarez keeps “ducking” him: ‘He can do whatever he wants’

By Fernando Quiles - November 27, 2024

David Benavidez insists he won’t lose sleep if he never gets to fight Canelo Alvarez.

David Benavidez Canelo Alvarez

Alvarez has been under a microscope for some fight fans as of late. The future Hall of Famer’s resume can’t be denied, but some are questioning whether or not he’s reluctant to face the undefeated Benavidez. Canelo has said that he needs a substantial payout in order to share the ring with Benavidez.

Some view that as a way to price himself out of the fight.

David Benavidez at Peace if he Never Fights Canelo Alvarez

During an interview with ESPN‘s Mike Coppinger, David Benavidez doubled down on his belief that Canelo Alvarez is avoiding a fight with him (via Boxing Social).

“I think I’ve shown my worth. Everybody knows that the fight versus me and Canelo would definitely be a sellout. If Canelo doesn’t ever want to fight me, then I don’t need to fight him. I really don’t care,” Benavidez stated.

Benavidez then said he will move on with his career if the top Mexican star doesn’t want to fight him.

“If he wants to keep ducking me, and not fighting me, and showing the world that he only cares about money and not about fighting the best fighters in the world, then he can do whatever he wants,” Benavidez expressed.

“I don’t care about Canelo. All I care about is my career. I care about staying in my lane and beating the best fighters in the world. And that’s how it’s always gonna be,” Benavidez affirmed.

Benavidez is currently scheduled to fight David Morrell in February. The light heavyweight clash will be taking place inside the T-Mobile Arena.

As for Canelo, his next fight hasn’t been determined. He’s coming off a unanimous decision victory over Edgar Berlanga back in September.

