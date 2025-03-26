Tom Aspinall explains disappointment over UFC London atmosphere

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has expressed his disappointment over the atmosphere at UFC London.

When the Ultimate Fighting Championship rolls up to London, England, fans are often expected to show up in a big way. From a big card to an atmosphere that shows off why these crowds are so incredible, the expectations are always high. Sometimes, they deliver. Sometimes, however, things fall a bit flat, as was the case when the promotion decided to put on fights at US primetime last year.

RELATED: Tom Aspinall provides positive update on possible Jon Jones fight

UFC London wasn’t exactly what you’d call a home run this year. From disappointing bouts to a main event that took the air out of the room, it’s easy to see why there was frustration. After all, fans pay through the nose for these tickets, and they’re often not gifted with the kinds of fights that warrant that price tag.

In a recent interview, Tom Aspinall weighed in on the situation as someone who was there in attendance.