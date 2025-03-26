Tom Aspinall explains disappointment over UFC London atmosphere

By Harry Kettle - March 26, 2025

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has expressed his disappointment over the atmosphere at UFC London.

Tom Aspinall

When the Ultimate Fighting Championship rolls up to London, England, fans are often expected to show up in a big way. From a big card to an atmosphere that shows off why these crowds are so incredible, the expectations are always high. Sometimes, they deliver. Sometimes, however, things fall a bit flat, as was the case when the promotion decided to put on fights at US primetime last year.

RELATED: Tom Aspinall provides positive update on possible Jon Jones fight

UFC London wasn’t exactly what you’d call a home run this year. From disappointing bouts to a main event that took the air out of the room, it’s easy to see why there was frustration. After all, fans pay through the nose for these tickets, and they’re often not gifted with the kinds of fights that warrant that price tag.

In a recent interview, Tom Aspinall weighed in on the situation as someone who was there in attendance.

Aspinall’s view on UFC London

“To be honest, I feel like U.K. MMA needed a big night at The O2,” Aspinall said on “The Ariel Helwani Show.” “I was looking through the card top to bottom, and obviously there’s a lot of names on there, U.K. guys, that people worldwide won’t be familiar with. But I know them because I’ve seen them come up on the local scene through Cage Warriors and all the rest of it.

“There were a couple of matchups on there where I was like these aren’t the best-known guys in the world, but this is going to be a banger, and it’s going to bring some excitement. And to be honest with you, it was just flat as hell in The O2 Arena on Saturday night. I was quite disappointed because I don’t know, we needed something.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

If the UFC does decide to return to the UK next year, which it seems like they will, they need to put on a better card. Oh, and they should probably consider reducing the ticket prices, too.

What did you make of this year’s UFC London card? Would you have paid good money to go and see it? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Islam Makhachev

Demetrious Johnson explains why Islam Makhachev is his pound-for-pound #1 fighter

Harry Kettle - March 26, 2025
Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones is "scared" to take tough fights, including him: "He’s not wanting to fight me"

Cole Shelton - March 25, 2025

Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones is scared to fight him and is scared of taking tough fights.

Logan Paul
Logan Paul

Logan Paul reveals Dana White ignored offer to fight on UFC undercard: "It spoke volumes"

Josh Evanoff - March 25, 2025

Dana White didn’t respond to Logan Paul’s offer to fight in the UFC.

Jan Blachowicz
Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz releases statement following controversial loss to Carlos Ulberg at UFC London: "I’ll leave the verdict for discussion"

Josh Evanoff - March 25, 2025

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz has released a statement following his loss to Carlos Ulberg.

Erin Blanchfield
Maycee Barber

Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber to headline UFC Vegas 106 in May

Josh Evanoff - March 25, 2025

Women’s flyweight contenders Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber will headline UFC Vegas 106 in May.

Kamaru Usman, Sean Brady

Kamaru Usman interested in bout with Sean Brady for long-awaited UFC comeback: "Let's bang it out"

Josh Evanoff - March 25, 2025
Jeff Molina
UFC

Jeff Molina reacts after three-year suspension over gambling probe: "I made a mistake by continuing to wager"

Cole Shelton - March 25, 2025

Jeff Molina has opened up after his three-year suspension was handed down by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, Paul Felder, UFC, Colby Covingvton
Paul Felder

Colby Covington claims popular UFC commentator got tied to a toilet during drunken bender on army base

BJ Penn Staff - March 25, 2025

Paul Felder is generally loved by MMA fans, both for the epic fights he gave us in the Octagon, and for his impeccable work as a cage-side commentator. According to welterweight star Colby Covington, however, Felder isn’t as squeaky-clean as some fans might guess.

Colby Covington Michael Page
Michael Page

Colby Covington's scathing response to Michael Page over comments during UFC event

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 25, 2025

Colby Covington has fired back at Michael Page.

Sean Brady
Sean Brady

Sean Brady explains post-fight trash talk to Leon Edwards: 'F*** him and his whole team'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 25, 2025

Sean Brady has some choice words for Leon Edwards and his team.