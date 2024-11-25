Jon Jones’ coach explains why he’s confident ‘Bones’ would beat Tom Aspinall: “Jon has solved a lot more complex problems”

Brandon Gibson, the coach of Jon Jones, has full confidence his pupil will beat Tom Aspinall if they ever fight.

After Jones beat Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 to defend his heavyweight title, many called for him to fight Aspinall next. It would be a massive fight and one that would be tough to predict.

However, Brandon Gibson believes Jon Jones would defeat Tom Aspinall as he says ‘Bones’ will be too smart for the Brit and will get the win.

“Aspinall’s a great interim champ,” Gibson said on Inside Fighting. “He’s had a great heavyweight career so far. I think there’s still a lot of unknowns, which could be a benefit to Tom, but also a lot of those unknowns could be a big benefit to us. Like, how is he going to do in deep water? How is he going to do in later rounds? There’ll probably be a lot of pressure on him to try to start fast.

“So, with all that said, we have respect for all of these great opponents and champions, but I think Jon has solved a lot more complex problems, and I think just Jon’s mixed martial arts game, his IQ, his pace, his strength would all land in our favor and Jon victorious once again,” Gibson added.

Although Gibson believes Jon Jones will defeat Tom Aspinall, whether or not the fight will ever happen is to be seen.