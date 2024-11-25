Jon Jones’ coach explains why he’s confident ‘Bones’ would beat Tom Aspinall: “Jon has solved a lot more complex problems”

By Cole Shelton - November 25, 2024

Brandon Gibson, the coach of Jon Jones, has full confidence his pupil will beat Tom Aspinall if they ever fight.

Jon Jones

After Jones beat Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 to defend his heavyweight title, many called for him to fight Aspinall next. It would be a massive fight and one that would be tough to predict.

However, Brandon Gibson believes Jon Jones would defeat Tom Aspinall as he says ‘Bones’ will be too smart for the Brit and will get the win.

“Aspinall’s a great interim champ,” Gibson said on Inside Fighting. “He’s had a great heavyweight career so far. I think there’s still a lot of unknowns, which could be a benefit to Tom, but also a lot of those unknowns could be a big benefit to us. Like, how is he going to do in deep water? How is he going to do in later rounds? There’ll probably be a lot of pressure on him to try to start fast.

“So, with all that said, we have respect for all of these great opponents and champions, but I think Jon has solved a lot more complex problems, and I think just Jon’s mixed martial arts game, his IQ, his pace, his strength would all land in our favor and Jon victorious once again,” Gibson added.

Although Gibson believes Jon Jones will defeat Tom Aspinall, whether or not the fight will ever happen is to be seen.

Brandon Gibson wasn’t surprised Jon Jones didn’t retire after UFC 309

Entering UFC 309, there was some thought that Jon Jones would retire.

However, after Jones beat Miocic, he never announced his retirement. Instead, he kept the door open, which didn’t surprise Gibson.

“I don’t think the moment in the Octagon with a career like Jon’s is the moment to decide that.” Gibson said. “A lot of predicated on how the fight with Stipe is going to go, thank God we didn’t have any injuries. He’ll always be a martial artist as well.”

Jon Jones is 28-1 and one NC as a pro and coming off a TKO win over Stipe Miocic.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

