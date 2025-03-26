Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones is “scared” to take tough fights, including him: “He’s not wanting to fight me”

By Cole Shelton - March 25, 2025

Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones is scared to fight him and is scared of taking tough fights.

Tom Aspinall

Aspinall has been the interim heavyweight champion since November of 2023 but has yet to unify his belt against Jones. With the fight still not happening, Aspinall claims Jones is scared to fight him and was scared to fight Francis Ngannou.

“Yes (he’s scared to fight me),” Aspinall said on Impaulsive. “Absolutely. The thing with Jon, Jon is conning the public, man. I’m not disputing that he’s an amazing fighter. I think the fact that he didn’t want to fight Ngannou for three years, and now he’s not wanting to fight me for over a year. And just the way he manipulates the media and the public is super smart, I’m not taking anything away from him. But do I think he’s super scared to take the tough fights at this stage in his career?”

When asked if he understands why Jon Jones wouldn’t want to fight him, Tom Aspinall does. But, that doesn’t change his mind that he thinks Jones is scared to fight him and risk his legacy.

“Absolutely, I can. I respect it, but if you are going to ask me the straight-up question, is Jon Jones scared to fight me, the honest answer would be yes,” Aspinall added.

Tom Aspinall says ‘big news’ is coming soon

Although Tom Aspinall thinks Jon Jones is scared to fight him, he does think the bout will happen eventually.

Aspinall met with the UFC brass, and he feels confident that something big will happen soon.

““We had a fantastic meeting,” Aspinall explained during a Monday appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. “Everything went amazing. I understand my position now. I understand what the company’s doing now, and you’ve got to stay tuned because there’s some big news coming…

“After the meeting, I’m feeling very optimistic about things,” Aspinall added. “I’m in a really, really, really good spot with everything and my future moving forward. It’s exciting times. And the break, it’s not a massive break, to be honest. People are saying, ‘Jon Jones is holding up your career,’ and stuff, but it’s only been seven months, it’s not too bad. I don’t wanna say too much, but exciting stuff in the future.”

Tom Aspinall is 15-3 as a pro and coming off a knockout win over Curtis Blaydes to defend the interim title.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

