Defeated UFC fighter reacts to controversial referee stoppage during fight night event

Dober Has No Issues With Referee Stoppage

During an interview with Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com, Drew Dober revealed that he has no criticism of Mike Beltran over his stoppage at UFC Mexico City.

“I never went back and forth. It was a good stoppage,” Dober said. “That first or second hammer fist was the one that kind of put me in another dimension. But my body’s just willing to fight I guess. My body is just ready to go. So it’s like the lights were on but nobody was home. “The reason I was hanging onto his leg is because I was no longer there. It was a good stoppage. My willingness to fight just transcends my mind.”

Dober said he has watched the fight, and he noticed that his grip went below the knee of his opponent after the first couple of hammerfists. The Omaha native said he wouldn’t look for a takedown below the knee when fighting UFC opposition. Dober also said he doesn’t blame Beltran for stopping the fight when he did because he was trying to do his job and give him a chance.

Dober said the real blame should be put on his body for going into autopilot when he lost his bearings.