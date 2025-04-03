Defeated UFC fighter reacts to controversial referee stoppage during fight night event

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 3, 2025

A UFC fighter who was on the receiving end of a controversial referee stoppage loss has spoken out.

UFC Octagon

Usually, a highly debated fight stoppage from an official means that some feel the bout ended prematurely. In this case, fans have criticized a referee, believing that he stepped in too late. The fight in question was a UFC Mexico City clash between Drew Dober and Manuel Torres.

The referee was Mike Beltran, and he stopped the bout in the opening frame after Dober was on the receiving end of multiple hammerfists while holding onto his opponent’s leg.

RELATED: UFC MEXICO CITY WINNER REACTS TO CRITICISM OF REFEREE’S STOPPAGE

Dober Has No Issues With Referee Stoppage

During an interview with Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com, Drew Dober revealed that he has no criticism of Mike Beltran over his stoppage at UFC Mexico City.

“I never went back and forth. It was a good stoppage,” Dober said. “That first or second hammer fist was the one that kind of put me in another dimension. But my body’s just willing to fight I guess. My body is just ready to go. So it’s like the lights were on but nobody was home. “The reason I was hanging onto his leg is because I was no longer there. It was a good stoppage. My willingness to fight just transcends my mind.”

Dober said he has watched the fight, and he noticed that his grip went below the knee of his opponent after the first couple of hammerfists. The Omaha native said he wouldn’t look for a takedown below the knee when fighting UFC opposition. Dober also said he doesn’t blame Beltran for stopping the fight when he did because he was trying to do his job and give him a chance.

Dober said the real blame should be put on his body for going into autopilot when he lost his bearings.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Drew Dober UFC

Related

Jack Della Maddalena Belal Muhammad

Jack Della Maddalena shares surprising take on Belal Muhammad's fighting style

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 3, 2025
Ian Machado Garry Carlos Prates
Ian Garry

Michael Bisping praises Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates for accepting UFC Kansas fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 3, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping thinks the new UFC Kansas main event between Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates is a home run in terms of matchmaking.

Michael Bisping
UFC

Michael Bisping names former opponent as the worst person in MMA: “This p*ssy was on every steroid under the sun”

Harry Kettle - April 3, 2025

UFC legend Michael Bisping has gone after one of his former opponents in a passionate rant about steroid use.

Conor McGregor, Ireland, UFC, MMA
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje takes aim at Conor McGregor’s political aspirations: “He doesn’t know sh*t about Ireland”

Harry Kettle - April 3, 2025

UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje has recently asked to give his thoughts on the political ambitions of UFC veteran Conor McGregor.

Derrick Lewis UFC
UFC

Derrick Lewis set to face tallest fighter on UFC roster in main event

Harry Kettle - April 3, 2025

UFC legend Derrick Lewis is set to face the gigantic Tallison Teixeira in his next outing on July 12 at UFC Nashville.

Davey Grant

Davey Grant expecting "fireworks" against Daniel Santos at UFC Vegas 105: "You don't want to miss"

Cole Shelton - April 2, 2025
Lerone Murphy
Lauren Murphy

Lerone Murphy explains why he asked to fight Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105

Cole Shelton - April 2, 2025

Lerone Murphy asked to fight Josh Emmett, and he got his wish at UFC Vegas 105.

Josh Emmett
Lerone Murphy

Josh Emmett believes Lerone Murphy is in for a "rude awakening" at UFC Vegas 105: "He's still learning on the job"

Cole Shelton - April 2, 2025

Josh Emmett believes that Lerone Murphy will be in for a rude awakening at UFC Vegas 105 on Saturday night.

Dana White, Mark Zuckerberg
UFC

Dana White announces new multiyear partnership between UFC and Meta: "New fighter rankings system"

Josh Evanoff - April 2, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has announced a new multiyear partnership with Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta.

Wyatt Hendrickson
UFC

Wyatt Hendrickson opens up on possible move to MMA after recent NCAA title win: "I love everything about it"

Josh Evanoff - April 2, 2025

NCAA wrestling champion Wyatt Hendrickson is open to a move to MMA.