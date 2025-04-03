Josh Emmett surprised he’s a huge underdog against Lerone Murphy at UFC Vegas 105: “Wait till that right hand connects”

Josh Emmett doesn’t understand why he’s such a big underdog against Lerone Murphy at UFC Vegas 105.

Emmett hasn’t fought since December of 2023, when he knocked out Bryce Mitchell. Despite Emmett fighting someone below him in the rankings, he is a +240 underdog, which he doesn’t get. However, he says he does like that as he wants all his fans to make money off him.

“Vegas, they like to make money. I love it. It’s like my friends, the people that are betting, they love it when I’m a huge underdog. What, +275? Bet the house,” Emmett said at UFC Vegas 105 media day.

Part of the reason why Emmett doesn’t understand why he’s such a big underdog is due to his power. Josh Emmett feels like he’s made massive strides in the time off and will be able to knock out Lerone Murphy at UFC Vegas 105.

“I feel like I’ve not been at my best in every fight, I was getting worse,” Emmett said. “I’ll tell you now, though: Over the course of the last 14 months, we’ve been working on my power and everything, and I can promise you, I’m so much more powerful than I was. So wait till that right hand connects.”

Emmett is known for his KO power, and he is confident he will be able to get another one on Saturday night.