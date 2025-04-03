Josh Emmett surprised he’s a huge underdog against Lerone Murphy at UFC Vegas 105: “Wait till that right hand connects”

By Cole Shelton - April 3, 2025

Josh Emmett doesn’t understand why he’s such a big underdog against Lerone Murphy at UFC Vegas 105.

Josh Emmett

Emmett hasn’t fought since December of 2023, when he knocked out Bryce Mitchell. Despite Emmett fighting someone below him in the rankings, he is a +240 underdog, which he doesn’t get. However, he says he does like that as he wants all his fans to make money off him.

“Vegas, they like to make money. I love it. It’s like my friends, the people that are betting, they love it when I’m a huge underdog. What, +275? Bet the house,” Emmett said at UFC Vegas 105 media day.

Part of the reason why Emmett doesn’t understand why he’s such a big underdog is due to his power. Josh Emmett feels like he’s made massive strides in the time off and will be able to knock out Lerone Murphy at UFC Vegas 105.

“I feel like I’ve not been at my best in every fight, I was getting worse,” Emmett said. “I’ll tell you now, though: Over the course of the last 14 months, we’ve been working on my power and everything, and I can promise you, I’m so much more powerful than I was. So wait till that right hand connects.”

Emmett is known for his KO power, and he is confident he will be able to get another one on Saturday night.

Josh Emmett plans to make a statement at UFC Vegas 105

The focus for Josh Emmett is to get his hand raised and prove he’s still a title contender against Lerone Murphy at UFC Vegas 105.

Emmett expects to do just that, as he says he will have a statement-making win on Saturday night.

“I’ve never been in a boring fight,” Emmett said. “I know what the UFC wants to see. I know what the fans want to see. They’re excited when I’m on a card because every strike I throw, I’m trying to finish the fight. I don’t think I have to go out there and make a statement, but I’m going to. The goal is to be a world champion. That’s always the goal.”

Emmett is 19-4 as a pro and coming off the KO win over Bryce Mitchell.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Josh Emmett UFC

Related

UFC Octagon

Defeated UFC fighter reacts to controversial referee stoppage during fight night event

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 3, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena Belal Muhammad
Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena shares surprising take on Belal Muhammad's fighting style

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 3, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena has a take on Belal Muhammad’s fighting style that may surprise you.

Ian Machado Garry Carlos Prates
Ian Garry

Michael Bisping praises Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates for accepting UFC Kansas fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 3, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping thinks the new UFC Kansas main event between Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates is a home run in terms of matchmaking.

Michael Bisping
UFC

Michael Bisping names former opponent as the worst person in MMA: “This p*ssy was on every steroid under the sun”

Harry Kettle - April 3, 2025

UFC legend Michael Bisping has gone after one of his former opponents in a passionate rant about steroid use.

Conor McGregor, Ireland, UFC, MMA
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje takes aim at Conor McGregor’s political aspirations: “He doesn’t know sh*t about Ireland”

Harry Kettle - April 3, 2025

UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje has recently asked to give his thoughts on the political ambitions of UFC veteran Conor McGregor.

Derrick Lewis UFC

Derrick Lewis set to face tallest fighter on UFC roster in main event

Harry Kettle - April 3, 2025
Davey Grant
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Davey Grant expecting "fireworks" against Daniel Santos at UFC Vegas 105: "You don't want to miss"

Cole Shelton - April 2, 2025

Davey Grant is expecting a fun fight against Daniel Santos at UFC Vegas 105 on Saturday.

Lerone Murphy
Lauren Murphy

Lerone Murphy explains why he asked to fight Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105

Cole Shelton - April 2, 2025

Lerone Murphy asked to fight Josh Emmett, and he got his wish at UFC Vegas 105.

Josh Emmett
Lerone Murphy

Josh Emmett believes Lerone Murphy is in for a "rude awakening" at UFC Vegas 105: "He's still learning on the job"

Cole Shelton - April 2, 2025

Josh Emmett believes that Lerone Murphy will be in for a rude awakening at UFC Vegas 105 on Saturday night.

Dana White, Mark Zuckerberg
UFC

Dana White announces new multiyear partnership between UFC and Meta: "New fighter rankings system"

Josh Evanoff - April 2, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has announced a new multiyear partnership with Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta.