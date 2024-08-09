UFC champion Jon Jones once again hints at 2024 retirement announcement: “Will never have to work again”

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is once again hinting at a 2024 retirement announcement.

Jones hasn’t competed since capturing the vacant UFC heavyweight title with a quick submission victory over Ciryl Gane in March of 2023 at UFC 285.

The 37-year-old ‘Bones’ (27-1 MMA) was supposed to fighting Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) at UFC 295 in November of last year, but Jones had to withdraw due to a pectoral muscle tear.

In the interim it was Tom Aspinall (15-3 MMA) who claimed the interim heavyweight title with a knockout victory over Sergei Pavlovich (18-3 MMA) at UFC 295. The Brit then went on to defend his interim title by defeating Curtis Blaydes (18-5 MMA) by KO last month at UFC 304.

It is currently expected that Jon Jones will defend his UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, which is set to take place at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 16th. The UFC has yet to officially confirm the bout.

The question remains as to whether interim champion Aspinall, who has been very vocal about challenging Jones in the cage, will actually ever get that chance.

It was during a recent interaction with a random fan on social media that Jones seemed to imply he would be retiring by years end stating:

“Fun fact after this year Jon Jones will never have to work again. Retired at age 37. Winning.”

It is said that Stipe Miocic is also set to retire after his fight with Jon Jones. Miocic, 41, hasn’t fought since March of 2021 when he was knocked out by Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) at UFC 260.

Basically, it is currently looking like both Miocic and Jones plan on their next fight being the gateway to retirement.

Do you believe we will actually see Jones vs. Miocic at UFC 309? Will both heavyweights then retire regardless of who comes out the victor?

