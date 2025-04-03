Michael Bisping praises Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates for accepting UFC Kansas fight

Bisping Weighs in on Garry vs. Prates

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping gushed over the clash between Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates.

“I think it makes all the sense in the world,” Bisping said. “For Carlos Prates, it’s a chance to get a big win over somebody like Ian Garry, and for Ian Machado Garry, he gets to step in there with a hot prospect right now. Someone that’s knocking everybody out.”

Bisping had praise for Garry, who is stepping up on short notice after giving Shavkat Rakhmonov his toughest test to date. The UFC color commentator also noted the momentum that Prates currently has.

“Fair play because this is not an easy matchup,” Bisping said. “Ian Garry, what is he going to do? I don’t think he’s going to go out there and look to take down Carlos Prates. Yes, of course it’s mixed martial arts, but Carlos Prates training with the Fighting Nerds, these guys are ready for everything.”

Garry’s unanimous decision loss to Rakhmonov was the first defeat of his pro MMA career. The Irishman went 15-0 before the competitive fight against “Nomad.” As for Prates, he hasn’t lost a pro MMA fight since June 2019. He’s currently riding an 11-fight winning streak. Garry vs. Prates will take place on April 26 inside T-Mobile Center.