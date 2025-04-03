Jack Della Maddalena shares surprising take on Belal Muhammad’s fighting style

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 3, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena has a take on Belal Muhammad’s fighting style that may surprise you.

Jack Della Maddalena Belal Muhammad

Maddalena is set to challenge Muhammad for the UFC Welterweight Championship in the main event of UFC 315. The title fight will be taking place inside Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on May 10. Maddalena was initially scheduled to meet Leon Edwards in the UFC London headliner, but he received a shot at gold after Shavkat Rakhmonov suffered an injury.

A little over a month prior to fight night, Maddalena shared his opinion of Muhammad’s style inside the Octagon.

RELATED: UFC 315: CARLOS PRATES SHARES PREDICTION FOR BELAL MUHAMMAD VS. JACK DELLA MADDALENA

Maddalena Gives Muhammad Credit

During an interview with Fox Sports Australia, Jack Della Maddalena said that while Belal Muhammad’s work inside the Octagon may not be exciting, he can’t deny the success that the welterweight ruler has had (via MMAJunkie).

“It’s no question he’s got a boring fight style,” Della Maddalena said. “He’s good at holding people down, getting victories, but fair play to him. (Georges St-Pierre) got some flack back in the day for being a boring style, and it’s just because he’s better than people across the board. He can hold down the strikers and outstrike the grapplers, that sort of thing.

“So, we’ve got to give him credit. I definitely think it’s a boring style, but I think winning is obviously his No. 1 goal and fair play to him, but I feel like I can beat him. I’m a more dangerous fighter for sure, and I think I cannot only get the world title, but get the world title off a dominant finish with style points for sure.”

Maddalena is hoping to capitalize on his first UFC title opportunity. Meanwhile, Muhammad is in search of his first successful UFC Welterweight Championship defense. Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on the UFC 315 card. As always, you can check back on our homepage during fight night for live coverage of the pay-per-view event.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Jack Della Maddalena UFC

Related

Ian Machado Garry Carlos Prates

Michael Bisping praises Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates for accepting UFC Kansas fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 3, 2025
Michael Bisping
UFC

Michael Bisping names former opponent as the worst person in MMA: “This p*ssy was on every steroid under the sun”

Harry Kettle - April 3, 2025

UFC legend Michael Bisping has gone after one of his former opponents in a passionate rant about steroid use.

Conor McGregor, Ireland, UFC, MMA
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje takes aim at Conor McGregor’s political aspirations: “He doesn’t know sh*t about Ireland”

Harry Kettle - April 3, 2025

UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje has recently asked to give his thoughts on the political ambitions of UFC veteran Conor McGregor.

Derrick Lewis UFC
UFC

Derrick Lewis set to face tallest fighter on UFC roster in main event

Harry Kettle - April 3, 2025

UFC legend Derrick Lewis is set to face the gigantic Tallison Teixeira in his next outing on July 12 at UFC Nashville.

Davey Grant
UFC

Davey Grant expecting "fireworks" against Daniel Santos at UFC Vegas 105: "You don't want to miss"

Cole Shelton - April 2, 2025

Davey Grant is expecting a fun fight against Daniel Santos at UFC Vegas 105 on Saturday.

Lerone Murphy

Lerone Murphy explains why he asked to fight Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105

Cole Shelton - April 2, 2025
Josh Emmett
Lerone Murphy

Josh Emmett believes Lerone Murphy is in for a "rude awakening" at UFC Vegas 105: "He's still learning on the job"

Cole Shelton - April 2, 2025

Josh Emmett believes that Lerone Murphy will be in for a rude awakening at UFC Vegas 105 on Saturday night.

Dana White, Mark Zuckerberg
UFC

Dana White announces new multiyear partnership between UFC and Meta: "New fighter rankings system"

Josh Evanoff - April 2, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has announced a new multiyear partnership with Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta.

Wyatt Hendrickson
UFC

Wyatt Hendrickson opens up on possible move to MMA after recent NCAA title win: "I love everything about it"

Josh Evanoff - April 2, 2025

NCAA wrestling champion Wyatt Hendrickson is open to a move to MMA.

Alexandre Pantoja, Kai Kara-France
Kai Kara-France

Kai Kara-France hints at UFC 317 flyweight title fight against Alexandre Pantoja: "12 weeks out"

Josh Evanoff - April 2, 2025

It appears that Kai Kara-France is preparing for a summer meeting with UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja.