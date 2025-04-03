Jack Della Maddalena shares surprising take on Belal Muhammad’s fighting style

Maddalena Gives Muhammad Credit

During an interview with Fox Sports Australia, Jack Della Maddalena said that while Belal Muhammad’s work inside the Octagon may not be exciting, he can’t deny the success that the welterweight ruler has had (via MMAJunkie).

“It’s no question he’s got a boring fight style,” Della Maddalena said. “He’s good at holding people down, getting victories, but fair play to him. (Georges St-Pierre) got some flack back in the day for being a boring style, and it’s just because he’s better than people across the board. He can hold down the strikers and outstrike the grapplers, that sort of thing.

“So, we’ve got to give him credit. I definitely think it’s a boring style, but I think winning is obviously his No. 1 goal and fair play to him, but I feel like I can beat him. I’m a more dangerous fighter for sure, and I think I cannot only get the world title, but get the world title off a dominant finish with style points for sure.”

Maddalena is hoping to capitalize on his first UFC title opportunity. Meanwhile, Muhammad is in search of his first successful UFC Welterweight Championship defense. Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on the UFC 315 card. As always, you can check back on our homepage during fight night for live coverage of the pay-per-view event.