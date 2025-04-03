Aljamain Sterling reacts after Sean O’Malley receives immediate rematch against Merab Dvalishvili

By Cole Shelton - April 3, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling wasn’t surprised that Sean O’Malley to an immediate rematch against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316 on June 7.

Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley

O’Malley lost his UFC bantamweight title to Dvalishvili last September at UFC 306 at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Since then, O’Malley has yet to fight against, while Dvalishvili beat Umar Nurmagomedov to defend his belt for the first time.

Although many thought Sean O’Malley would need to win another fight to get a title shot, Aljamain Sterling wasn’t surprised that ‘Suga’ got the rematch.

“Honest answer, the UFC’s gonna do what’s best for the business and the brand. Would I have liked an immediate rematch due to the circumstances going into the first fight? Absolutely. But I understand the business model better than most, and O’Malley is a really exciting guy that has beaten many top-five contenders. So I think he rightfully deserves it after all the ranked names he has beaten,” Sterling wrote on X.

As Aljamain Sterling says, he isn’t surprised Sean O’Malley got an immediate rematch against Merab Dvalishvili. He was a champion who defended his belt, as well as being a big name. But Sterling remains confident that Dvalishvili will get his hand raised against O’Malley again.

Sean O’Malley made changes to training camp ahead of Merab Dvalishvili rematch

After Dana White announced O’Malley vs Dvalishvili at UFC 316, many fans were disappointed in the fight.

However, heading into the rematch, Sean O’Malley remains confident he will be able to have success against Merab Dvalishvili. O’Malley says he’s made the necessary changes to his camp after his loss back in September.

“The rematch is official, ‘Suga’ Sean vs Merab 2 is happening, and I don’t think people are gonna be too happy about it,” O’Malley said on his YouTube channel… ” I’m very confident in my skills. Last camp, we had some shit going on. I don’t want to sit here and make excuses. We had a great camp, we showed up I was in shape we did what we could. This camp has already been a lot different, and I’m feeling good. So, super excited to be able to go out there and take care of business. I feel like a lot of things I’ve made change-wise in my life are gonna attribute to my performance.”

Sean O’Malley is 18-2 and one NC as a pro and is coming off the loss to Dvalishvili to lose his bantamweight title. Before that, he beat Marlon Vera to defend his belt and knocked out Aljamain Sterling to win the title.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Josh Emmett

Josh Emmett surprised he's a huge underdog against Lerone Murphy at UFC Vegas 105: "Wait till that right hand connects"

Cole Shelton - April 3, 2025
UFC Octagon
UFC

Defeated UFC fighter reacts to controversial referee stoppage during fight night event

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 3, 2025

A UFC fighter who was on the receiving end of a controversial referee stoppage loss has spoken out.

Jack Della Maddalena Belal Muhammad
Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena shares surprising take on Belal Muhammad's fighting style

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 3, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena has a take on Belal Muhammad’s fighting style that may surprise you.

Ian Machado Garry Carlos Prates
Ian Garry

Michael Bisping praises Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates for accepting UFC Kansas fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 3, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping thinks the new UFC Kansas main event between Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates is a home run in terms of matchmaking.

Michael Bisping
UFC

Michael Bisping names former opponent as the worst person in MMA: “This p*ssy was on every steroid under the sun”

Harry Kettle - April 3, 2025

UFC legend Michael Bisping has gone after one of his former opponents in a passionate rant about steroid use.

Conor McGregor, Ireland, UFC, MMA

Justin Gaethje takes aim at Conor McGregor’s political aspirations: “He doesn’t know sh*t about Ireland”

Harry Kettle - April 3, 2025
Derrick Lewis UFC
UFC

Derrick Lewis set to face tallest fighter on UFC roster in main event

Harry Kettle - April 3, 2025

UFC legend Derrick Lewis is set to face the gigantic Tallison Teixeira in his next outing on July 12 at UFC Nashville.

Davey Grant
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Davey Grant expecting "fireworks" against Daniel Santos at UFC Vegas 105: "You don't want to miss"

Cole Shelton - April 2, 2025

Davey Grant is expecting a fun fight against Daniel Santos at UFC Vegas 105 on Saturday.

Lerone Murphy
Lauren Murphy

Lerone Murphy explains why he asked to fight Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105

Cole Shelton - April 2, 2025

Lerone Murphy asked to fight Josh Emmett, and he got his wish at UFC Vegas 105.

Josh Emmett
Lerone Murphy

Josh Emmett believes Lerone Murphy is in for a "rude awakening" at UFC Vegas 105: "He's still learning on the job"

Cole Shelton - April 2, 2025

Josh Emmett believes that Lerone Murphy will be in for a rude awakening at UFC Vegas 105 on Saturday night.