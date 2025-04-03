Derrick Lewis set to face tallest fighter on UFC roster in main event

By Harry Kettle - April 3, 2025

UFC legend Derrick Lewis is set to face the gigantic Tallison Teixeira in his next outing on July 12 at UFC Nashville.

Derrick Lewis UFC

For the longest time now, Derrick Lewis has been known as one of the most interesting heavyweights on the UFC roster – and perhaps one of the most interesting fighters, full stop. ‘The Black Beast’ has turned back some big names throughout the course of his career, and he’s even been able to compete for the world title on a couple of different occasions.

Nowadays, though, at the age of 40, he’s more of a gatekeeper than anything else. That doesn’t mean he isn’t still an elite competitor, with two wins in his last three fights that have cemented his record as the most prolific knockout artist in UFC history with 15 KOs.

For Lewis, it seems as if he’s willing to take on any challenge, regardless of what kind of competitor they are. If a recent report is to be believed, then in his next outing, he’ll go to war with the fascinating Tallison Teixeira.

 

Lewis vs Teixeira is reportedly set

Back in February, Tallison Teixeira announced his arrival to the UFC stage in style. He was able to knock out Justin Tafa in just 35 seconds, making it clear that he isn’t here to mess around. Alas, going up against someone like Lewis serves as a huge step up in competition and he’ll be well aware of that.

Hopefully, we get a really interesting clash of styles when the summer rolls around.

Who do you back to win this battle of the heavyweight behemoths? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

