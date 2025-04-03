Davey Grant expecting “fireworks” against Daniel Santos at UFC Vegas 105: “You don’t want to miss”
Davey Grant is expecting a fun fight against Daniel Santos at UFC Vegas 105 on Saturday.
Grant returned to the win column in December and was hoping to return in the first quarter of 2025. Although he just missed it, he’s glad he is getting back into the Octagon.
“I wanted to be straight back in. After the last fight, I felt great, and I just want to rack up wins… I did try to get on the London care, but they had me wait until now. As long as I get them in, I will fight anywhere,” Grant said to BJPENN.com.
Grant will take on Daniel Santos at UFC Vegas 105 in an intriguing bantamweight bout. Heading into the bout, Grant is the underdog, but he isn’t surprised by that, and he doesn’t let that impact him.
“I’m always the underdog, it doesn’t bother me. It makes no difference to me… Once the cage door locks, you just have to go in there and fight,” Grant said.
Against Daniel Santos at UFC Vegas 105, Davey Grant believes his experience will play a role in the fight.
Grant also knows he and Santos are primarily strikers, which excites him as he’s expecting a fun striking matchup. With that, Grant says he’s expecting fireworks and says it’s going to be a fight the fans won’t want to miss.
“You never know. Stylistically, it’s a great matchup, and hopefully, we have an exciting fight,” Grant said. “I’m sure there will be some wrestling, but I do think it will prominently be on the feet… You know he’s going to bring it, and that is what I want and what I’m here for. This is perfect for me… It’s going to be an exciting fight, it’s going to be fireworks and one you don’t want to miss.”
If Grant does get the upset win over Santos, he’s hopeful to get a quick turnaround and start working his way to the rankings.
“I should be in the mix, get a good win, win by knockout, and we will see what’s next. Hopefully get a big name, big show… I want at least another two, three fights. If it’s ranked guys or legends, that would be fantastic, but as long as I’m getting the fights that’s the main thing,” Grant concluded.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
