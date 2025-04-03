Davey Grant expecting “fireworks” against Daniel Santos at UFC Vegas 105: “You don’t want to miss”

Davey Grant is expecting a fun fight against Daniel Santos at UFC Vegas 105 on Saturday.

Grant returned to the win column in December and was hoping to return in the first quarter of 2025. Although he just missed it, he’s glad he is getting back into the Octagon.

“I wanted to be straight back in. After the last fight, I felt great, and I just want to rack up wins… I did try to get on the London care, but they had me wait until now. As long as I get them in, I will fight anywhere,” Grant said to BJPENN.com.

Grant will take on Daniel Santos at UFC Vegas 105 in an intriguing bantamweight bout. Heading into the bout, Grant is the underdog, but he isn’t surprised by that, and he doesn’t let that impact him.

“I’m always the underdog, it doesn’t bother me. It makes no difference to me… Once the cage door locks, you just have to go in there and fight,” Grant said.