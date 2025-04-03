Michael Bisping names former opponent as the worst person in MMA: “This p*ssy was on every steroid under the sun”

UFC legend Michael Bisping has gone after one of his former opponents in a passionate rant about steroid use.

If there’s one thing we know about Michael Bisping, it’s that he isn’t afraid to speak his mind. If he has something to say, then he’ll say it without worrying about who he offends. During his fighting career, that made him public enemy number one for a lot of his fellow competitors – but nobody can deny that he was entertaining.

One man that Bisping battled during his UFC run was Vitor Belfort. As a result of the fight, Michael suffered life-changing injuries to his eye, and in the years since, many have said that Vitor was using performance-enhancing drugs during that run.

In a recent podcast appearance alongside Carl Froch, Bisping was sure to take the time necessary to verbally run Belfort down.