Michael Bisping names former opponent as the worst person in MMA: “This p*ssy was on every steroid under the sun”
UFC legend Michael Bisping has gone after one of his former opponents in a passionate rant about steroid use.
If there’s one thing we know about Michael Bisping, it’s that he isn’t afraid to speak his mind. If he has something to say, then he’ll say it without worrying about who he offends. During his fighting career, that made him public enemy number one for a lot of his fellow competitors – but nobody can deny that he was entertaining.
One man that Bisping battled during his UFC run was Vitor Belfort. As a result of the fight, Michael suffered life-changing injuries to his eye, and in the years since, many have said that Vitor was using performance-enhancing drugs during that run.
In a recent podcast appearance alongside Carl Froch, Bisping was sure to take the time necessary to verbally run Belfort down.
Bisping lashes out at Belfort
“Oh, Vitor Belfort. A Brazilian steroid machine. You know, one of the biggest cheats in all the sport.
“I’ve never taken a steroid in my life. If you’re gonna step into a cage or a ring with a human being, it’s supposed to be about who is the better-skilled guy? Who is the better fighter? Who is willing to train their a— off?
“Now we have contracts, and we have drug testing and all that type of stuff. More importantly, as a man, you should be like, ‘I’m just trying to beat you fair and square’. By getting up in the morning, going on a run, going to the gym – but this p—- was on every steroid under the sun.
“So, forget Tim Kennedy. Vitor Belfort [is the biggest k—head in MMA].”
It’s safe to say that the Englishman won’t be letting this grudge go anytime soon, and rightly so.
