Charles Oliveira understands Michael Chandler’s decision to wait for Conor McGregor fight: “He has a family to provide to”

Former UFC champion Charles Oliveira understands Michael Chandler’s decision to wait for Conor McGregor.

For two years, ‘Iron’ sat, and waited for ‘The Notorious’. Last year, Michael Chandler coached The Ultimate Fighter opposite Conor McGregor, and the two hoped to be booked in late 2023. Instead, that fight date never came. After a long time on the sidelines, the two were booked for the main event of UFC 303 in June.

However, the Irishman pulled out of the fight due to a broken toe in early June. As a result, Michael Chandler was again pushed to the sidelines. Despite talk of facing Conor McGregor in December, the fight never came to fruition. Instead, Chandler signed a deal to face Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 in November.

The two will square off for the first time since May 2021, at UFC 262. That night, the Brazilian handed Michael Chandler a second-round knockout loss. With the victory, Charles Oliveira was finally the UFC’s lightweight champion. Over three years later, the two will now get the chance to run it back.

Charles Oliveira opens up on UFC 309 rematch against Michael Chandler

Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Charles Oliveira opened up on his UFC return. There, he was asked about Michael Chandler’s decision to sit on the sidelines waiting for Conor McGregor. While many have mocked the lightweight’s decision, ‘Do Bronx’ refuses to do that.

“I’m not here to criticize anyone. If he waited, that’s because it was good for him. I hope it was good for him because two years with no fights is a lot and Chandler has a family to provide to, and when you have a family to provide to, a small child, you have to make things happen, so I hope it went well for him.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

He continued, “I can speak only for myself, and I don’t feel the timing of the fight when I’m away for so long. I like to stay on rhythm and competing, you know? Of course, not taking one fight right after the other because this is MMA and we’re breaking each other every day, but I feel like it takes some time to find myself when I’m away for too long. Chandler hasn’t fought in two years, and I don’t know how he’s doing, if he was resting or not… Chandler is super tough and deserves all the respect. He knows how much I respect and care for him, so it’s definitely going to be a great fight.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you believe Charles Oliveira will defeat Michael Chandler in November?