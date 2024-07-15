Jon Jones reportedly charged with two misdemeanors in case involving Drug Free Sport agent

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has found himself in legal trouble ahead of his return.

‘Bones’ has been out of the cage since a submission victory over Ciryl Gane last March. Jon Jones wound up submitting ‘Bon Gamin’ in the first round, winning vacant heavyweight gold in the process. Following the victory, the newly crowned champion called to face Stipe Miocic, and the two quickly booked a bout for November.

However, due to injury, Jon Jones was forced to the sidelines. A few months after that injury, ‘Bones’ found himself in hot water. In March, the UFC heavyweight champion was accused by a Drug Free Sport employee of threatening to kill them. The agent, Crystal Martinez, also alleged that Jones stole her phone and threatened to sue her.

Later, Jon Jones released a statement denying the allegations from the drug tester. ‘Bones’ also released a video from that day, showing himself cordially talking with the tester, as well as giving them a high-five. Months removed from that incident, Jones has been charged with two misdemeanors. The news was first reported by MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin.

RELATED: ANDREI ARLOVSKI ISSUES STATEMENT AFTER PARTING WAYS WITH THE UFC: “MY BOOK IS NOT FINISHED YET”

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones charged with 2 misdemeanors involving the case with the drug testing agents who visited his home in March. Jones has vehemently denied the allegations His next virtual court hearing is scheduled for July 17 #UFC https://t.co/DZv1syOnH5 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 15, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones charged with two misdemeanors

According to Martin, Jon Jones is being charged with assault, a petty misdemeanor, and interference with communications, also a misdemeanor. The champion’s bond hearing will be virtual and held later this week on July 17th. If found guilty of both charges, Jones could face jail time up to a year, as well as $1500 in fines.

As of now, Jon Jones hasn’t released a statement in response to the charges. However, it’s unlikely that the charges will stop his impending UFC return. Earlier this month, the heavyweight champion revealed on social media that he will be fighting in November in New York City.

Jon Jones’ opponent for his November return is still expected to be former champion Stipe Miocic. For his part, the 41-year-old hasn’t competed since a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in March 2021.

What do you make of this news involving the UFC heavyweight champion? Will this impact Jon Jones’ return to the cage?