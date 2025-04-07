WATCH | Ivanka Trump shows off martial arts skills in new training footage

It’s no secret that Donald Trump is a fight fan. The US President frequently mingles with UFC stars, and often appears at the promotion’s pay-per-view events. As it turns out, his fascination with the martial arts runs in the family, as his daughter Ivanka Trump trains in a form of jiu jitsu.

Ivanka does her training under the Valente brothers in North Miami Beach, Florida. If you’re curious about her skill level, you’re in luck. The gym she practices at recently posted some footage of her in training.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VALENTE BROTHERS jiujitsu (@valentebrothers)

In the video, Ivanka can be sporting a blue belt. However, it’s clear from the footage that this probably isn’t your standard Brazilian Jiu Jitsu blue belt, as she can be seen demonstrating some stand-up techniques, as well as defending against a knife attack.

While there has not been a ton of training footage of Ivanka Trump available in the past, she has spoken about her love for the martial arts before.