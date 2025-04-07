WATCH | Ivanka Trump shows off martial arts skills in new training footage

By BJ Penn Staff - April 7, 2025

It’s no secret that Donald Trump is a fight fan. The US President frequently mingles with UFC stars, and often appears at the promotion’s pay-per-view events. As it turns out, his fascination with the martial arts runs in the family, as his daughter Ivanka Trump trains in a form of jiu jitsu.

Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, BJJ, UFC, MMA

Ivanka does her training under the Valente brothers in North Miami Beach, Florida. If you’re curious about her skill level, you’re in luck. The gym she practices at recently posted some footage of her in training.

In the video, Ivanka can be sporting a blue belt. However, it’s clear from the footage that this probably isn’t your standard Brazilian Jiu Jitsu blue belt, as she can be seen demonstrating some stand-up techniques, as well as defending against a knife attack.

While there has not been a ton of training footage of Ivanka Trump available in the past, she has spoken about her love for the martial arts before.

Ivanka Trump explains her love for jiu-jitsu

“I most recently got into jiu-jitsu, courtesy of my daughter, Arabella,” Ivanka said in February (via JitsMagazine). “I started driving her to these classes. She started asking me to join, so I joined. Then my two sons wanted to do what their older sister was doing. Then my husband joined. It’s supposed to be really good for kids, right? It is good for everyone, and it’s like multiple things I like, so it meshes. Physical movement… it’s almost like a moving meditation because the movements are so micro, it’s like three-dimensional chess.”

“There’s a real spiritualism to it, like the grounding in Samurai tradition, culture, and wisdom. As someone who’s always been drawn to philosophy, I love how it meshes movement with deeper principles.”

How do you rate Ivanka Trump as a martial artist? Would you be interested in seeing her test her mettle in an actual grappling match at some point? Let us know in the comments.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

