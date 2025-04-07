Sean O’Malley makes surprising admission about ‘borderline embarrassing’ UFC title loss

Sean O’Malley opens up on training issues before first Merab Dvalishvili fight

Apparently, he was barely able to grapple. In fact, he has already grappled more in preparation for their rematch than he did before their first fight.

“This sounds like I’m exaggerating, and I’m not,” O’Malley said. “Today, I grappled more — just today, this morning’s practice — I grappled more today than I grappled last fight camp for Merab.

“We did seven six-minute rounds, grappling hard, hard, hard, picking the hardest guys, just straight grappling,” O’Malley continued. “I wasn’t able to do that once last camp. I had a torn labrum. Everyone deals with tears in their labrum different. There’s different levels of tears. That last camp was not a great camp. It was great for what I was able to do.

“I felt good going into the fight, as good as I could, but right now, I literally grappled more today than I did that entire last camp. I know I could wrestle better than I’ve shown in that last fight. That was borderline embarrassing, what I was able to do.”

It’s clear that Sean O’Malley feels he was not at his best the night he lost his title. Still, he was careful not to take anything away from his rival.

“Merab’s tough,” he said. “Merab’s probably considered the greatest bantamweight of all time, as of right now.”