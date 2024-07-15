Julianna Pena slams critics who believe she shouldn’t get a UFC title shot: “I’ve done it all!”

By Josh Evanoff - July 15, 2024

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena doesn’t care what the critics say.

Julianna Pena

‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ hasn’t competed since her rematch against Amanda Nunes in July 2022. The bout took place just seven months after Julianna Pena shocked the world, and handed ‘The Lioness’ a submission loss. However, the second bout between the two wasn’t even close, as the Brazilian won a lopsided decision.

Nearly two years after that defeat, Julianna Pena is zeroing in on a return to the cage. While she was booked to face Nunes in a trilogy bout last year, she was forced out due to injury. ‘The Lioness’ wound up defeating short-notice replacement Irene Aldana, and retired post-fight. In the process, vacating her bantamweight gold.

Raquel Pennington won the vacant title with a victory over Mayra Bueno Silva in January. Despite rumors of ‘Rocky’ facing Kayla Harrison, it seems the champion will instead face Julianna Pena. As of now, a fight between the two isn’t signed. However, it is reportedly being eyed for September in Salt Lake City.

Julianna Pena blasts critics ahead of potential UFC title shot

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Julianna Pena discussed her UFC return. There, the former champion rejected the idea that Kayla Harrison, or anyone, deserved a title shot over her. Pena explained that she’s done it all in the UFC and that she deserves the shot over someone who just got here.

“I would tell them so many things.” Julianna Pena responded when asked about fans who don’t believe she deserves a UFC title shot. “Like, okay, I’ve done it all. Literally, done it all. In terms of injuries, taking breaks, being pregnant… I’ve said so many of these instances where, I’m going to go out there, they’re going to lock the cage, we’re going to stomp across the cage and get into a fistfight. It’s pretty simple.”

She continued, “It’s not much more complicated than that. Whoever has got the biggest ovaries [will win], and I’ve always bet that mine are the biggest. I’m ready to go do the thing. I don’t care if she came and stomped on my door tomorrow and tried to come fight me, or if it’s six months from now. Whatever. I’m ready, and I promise I’m going to give you a fight that you’re going to remember.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you believe Julianna Pena deserves a title shot?

Julianna Pena UFC

