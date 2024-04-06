Jon Jones issues statement and video footage after being accused of threatening a drug testers life

By Chris Taylor - April 6, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has issued a statement after being accused of threatening the life of a drug tester in Albuquerque.

Jon Jones

Earlier today, Albuquerque-based publication ABQ Raw reported that Jones and the UFC-employed tester got into a heated altercation while attempting to conduct a routine test. The publication reports that Jones was “extremely intoxicated” and threatened to kill the tester, even stealing the tester’s cell phone. According to the report, after leaving the residence, the tester met with local police in northeast Albuquerque to report ‘Bones’.

Shortly after the accusations went viral on social media, Jon Jones took to his personal Instagram page where he issued the following statement and video footage denying the allegations:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bony (@jonnybones)

“I want to address reports about me allegedly threatening a drug tester’s life and taking a phone, I want to clarify that there is a video showing both drug testers leaving my home after the testing session, where we exchanged a high five and a hug. Although I was frustrated with the unprofessionalism and used profanity out of frustration it ended friendly and amicably, nothing threatening at all. I was actually celebrating a friend’s birthday party at my home, and I believe it’s perfectly normal to celebrate in the comfort of my own home.”

Jon Jones continued:

“I must say, this particular tester behaved quite unprofessionally and even breached standard protocol along with HIPAA laws. Throughout my 20 years of being subjected to drug tests, I have never encountered such an incident with a DCO officer before.”

Jones is expected to defend his heavyweight title against former division champion Stipe Miocic sometime this summer.

What do you make of the latest drama surrounding MMA legend Jon Jones?

