Video shows Khabib Nurmagomedov spitting on Conor McGregor after UFC 229 win

The UFC has released a video showing Khabib Nurmagomedov spitting on Conor McGregor after his UFC 229 win.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor fought in a highly-anticipated fight back in October 2018 at UFC 229. It served as McGregor’s return to the Octagon, as he previously had squared off with Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring. The Irishman was looking to reclaim his lightweight title that he never lost.

However, in the end, it was Khabib Nurmagomedov who got the last laugh as he scored a fourth-round submission win over Conor McGregor to defend his belt. Years after the fight, the UFC released the finish without commentary and after Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor he spat on him and told him he f****d him up.

the UFC just released the audio of Khabib spitting on Conor McGregor and saying “I f**ked you up, b*tch” after submitting him pic.twitter.com/5HurI5w1Pq — OOC MMA (@oocmma) July 15, 2024

You can hear Nurmagomedov spit on McGregor in the video calling him a bitch and telling him he f****d him up.

It’s clear that Khabib Nurmagomedov took Conor McGregor’s pre-fight comments personally as he was not a fan of what the Irishman had said about him and his family. It’s uncertain why McGregor never said Nurmagomedov spit on him after the loss, or why it took years for that to come out, but it did catch many by surprise.

Although the two have a massive rivalry, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will unlikely fight again as ‘The Eagle’ is retired and has no plans of coming back. But, despite that, he continues to take shots at Nuragomedov and his family whenever possible.

As for McGregor’s fighting career, he hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg in the trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. He was supposed to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29 but an injury to his toe kept him from fighting. The hope for McGregor is the fight gets rebooked later this year.

Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, retired at 29-0 following his submission win over Justin Gaethje in October of 2020.