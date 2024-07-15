Video shows Khabib Nurmagomedov spitting on Conor McGregor after UFC 229 win

By Cole Shelton - July 15, 2024

The UFC has released a video showing Khabib Nurmagomedov spitting on Conor McGregor after his UFC 229 win.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov and McGregor fought in a highly-anticipated fight back in October 2018 at UFC 229. It served as McGregor’s return to the Octagon, as he previously had squared off with Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring. The Irishman was looking to reclaim his lightweight title that he never lost.

However, in the end, it was Khabib Nurmagomedov who got the last laugh as he scored a fourth-round submission win over Conor McGregor to defend his belt. Years after the fight, the UFC released the finish without commentary and after Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor he spat on him and told him he f****d him up.

You can hear Nurmagomedov spit on McGregor in the video calling him a bitch and telling him he f****d him up.

It’s clear that Khabib Nurmagomedov took Conor McGregor’s pre-fight comments personally as he was not a fan of what the Irishman had said about him and his family. It’s uncertain why McGregor never said Nurmagomedov spit on him after the loss, or why it took years for that to come out, but it did catch many by surprise.

Although the two have a massive rivalry, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will unlikely fight again as ‘The Eagle’ is retired and has no plans of coming back. But, despite that, he continues to take shots at Nuragomedov and his family whenever possible.

As for McGregor’s fighting career, he hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg in the trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. He was supposed to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29 but an injury to his toe kept him from fighting. The hope for McGregor is the fight gets rebooked later this year.

Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, retired at 29-0 following his submission win over Justin Gaethje in October of 2020.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

Related

Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate

Miesha Tate dismisses that MMA community turned its back on Ronda Rousey: "Thousands of little girls idolized her!"

Curtis Calhoun - July 15, 2024
Dana White, Donald Trump
Donald Trump

UFC's Dana White shares phone conversation with Donald Trump after recent assassination attempt

Curtis Calhoun - July 15, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White spoke with former U.S. President Donald Trump on the phone just hours after a gunman attempted to assassinate him at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz sues Fanmio for $9 million for fraud, breach of contract after Jorge Masvidal boxing match

Curtis Calhoun - July 15, 2024

Nate Diaz’s representatives have filed a $9 million lawsuit against Fanmio, the broadcast partner of his recent boxing match against Jorge Masvidal.

Curtis Blaydes Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Curtis Blaydes isn't making big changes ahead of Tom Aspinall fight at UFC 304

Harry Kettle - July 15, 2024

Curtis Blaydes has admitted that he isn’t making too many changes ahead of his showdown with Tom Aspinall.

Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman calls on Leon Edwards to bring out "killer" at UFC 304

Harry Kettle - July 15, 2024

Kamaru Usman has called on Leon Edwards to bring out his killer edge when he takes on Belal Muhammad at UFC 304.

Jean Silva UFC

Jean Silva vs. Ilia Topuria? Din Thomas feels Brazilian's striking "looks the part" for UFC title fight

Fernando Quiles - July 14, 2024
Rose Namajunas, Tracy Cortez, UFC Denver, UFC, Pros react
UFC

Tracy Cortez speaks out on UFC Denver loss to Rose Namajunas: "I'm here to prove myself"

Fernando Quiles - July 14, 2024

Tracy  Cortez is hoping to get right back in the fire following her unanimous decision loss to Rose Namajunas.

Rose Namajunas, Tracy Cortez, UFC Denver, UFC, Results
UFC

Rose Namajunas feels closer to UFC flyweight title shot after win over Tracy Cortez: "All that matters is winning, right?"

Fernando Quiles - July 14, 2024

Rose Namajunas feels closer to a 125-pound title opportunity with her victory over Tracy Cortez.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor tells Michael Chandler that they have a new fight date in 2024: “I talked to Dana today”

Fernando Quiles - July 14, 2024

Conor McGregor claims a new fight date for a showdown with Michael Chandler has been discussed.

Daniel Cormier, Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Daniel Cormier encourages Dustin Poirier to take fourth fight with Conor McGregor if the opportunity presents itself

Fernando Quiles - July 14, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier doesn’t think Dustin Poirier is ready to walk away from pro MMA competition, and he’d advise him to take another fight with Conor McGregor if he can.