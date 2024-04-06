Report: Jon Jones threatened to kill drug tester during routine UFC test, “extremely intoxicated” during incident

By Curtis Calhoun - April 6, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is in hot water after allegedly threatening a Drug Free Sport International tester in Albuquerque.

Jon Jones

According to Albuquerque-based publication ABQ Raw, Jones and the UFC-employed tester got into a heated altercation while attempting to conduct a routine test. The publication reports that Jones was “extremely intoxicated” and threatened to kill the tester, even stealing the tester’s cell phone.

After leaving the residence, the tester met with local police in northeast Albuquerque to report Jones. According to reports, the incident happened sometime in late March.

The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the incident. As of this writing, there are no criminal summons or records of Jones’ alleged wrongdoing.

Jon Jones accused of threatening to kill drug tester at Albuquerque home

The allegations are the latest in a series of legal troubles for Jones during his career. In 2021, Jones was arrested for domestic violence after allegedly assaulting his fiance at a Las Vegas resort.

Jones pleaded no contest to the charge paid a $750 fine and attended anger management therapy in a plea deal.

Jones is working on a return to the UFC Octagon after suffering a torn pectoral tendon last year. He was supposed to face former UFC heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November.

Jones captured the then-vacant UFC heavyweight belt by defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. He hasn’t defended the title but is expected to face Miocic sometime this summer.

Jones is arguably the greatest UFC fighter of all time after a legendary run as the UFC light heavyweight champion. He entered the UFC Hall of Fame in 2021 for his instant classic bout with Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165.

As of this writing, Jones nor his management have publically addressed the accusations and the investigation is ongoing. We’ll continue to update you on this developing story as details surface.

Jon Jones UFC

