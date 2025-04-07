Robert Whittaker reveals key factor in UFC 314 main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes

Will Volk of Old Return?

During a recent edition of his “MMArcade Podcast,” Robert Whittaker said that he feels the version of Alexander Volkanovski that shows up on fight night will decide who leaves Kaseya Center with gold (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“The truth is he’s been out for a while now. He’s coming off two losses in a row, Makhachev and Topuria, bad losses the last couple. His age is a factor in this. Which Volk are we going to see in the octagon come 314?” “Diego’s in a very, very dangerous form right now,” Whittaker added. “‘Makhachev 1 Volk,’ I think beats Diego Lopes. Volk’s skill set and just his composure, his toughness, his grit, his fight IQ, his ability to fight in the octagon is second to none. But again, with all the other factors we look in to it, which Volk do we see?”

Diego Lopes figures to be a tough opponent for Volkanovski. He has momentum on his side with big wins over Brian Ortega and Dan Ige. He hasn’t lost a bout since May 6, 2023, and that was against the unbeaten Movsar Evloev. This will be the biggest fight in Lopes’ pro MMA career, as he looks to capture UFC gold in his first title opportunity.