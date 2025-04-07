Robert Whittaker reveals key factor in UFC 314 main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 7, 2025

Robert Whittaker believes there is one important factor when it comes to the potential outcome of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes.

Alexander Volkanovski, Diego Lopes

Volkanovski and Lopes will collide in the UFC 314 headliner. The bout will be contested for the vacant UFC Featherweight Championship. Champion Ilia Topuria is moving on from 145 pounds, and the title will officially become vacant once Volkanovski vs. Lopes begins in Miami.

Ahead of this Saturday’s event, Whittaker shared his take on what will determine whether or not Volkanovski becomes a two-time UFC champion.

RELATED: UFC FAN FAVORITE BLAMES ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI’S QUICK TURNAROUND FOR LOSS TO ILIA TOPURIA

Will Volk of Old Return?

During a recent edition of his “MMArcade Podcast,” Robert Whittaker said that he feels the version of Alexander Volkanovski that shows up on fight night will decide who leaves Kaseya Center with gold (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“The truth is he’s been out for a while now. He’s coming off two losses in a row, Makhachev and Topuria, bad losses the last couple. His age is a factor in this. Which Volk are we going to see in the octagon come 314?” “Diego’s in a very, very dangerous form right now,” Whittaker added. “‘Makhachev 1 Volk,’ I think beats Diego Lopes. Volk’s skill set and just his composure, his toughness, his grit, his fight IQ, his ability to fight in the octagon is second to none. But again, with all the other factors we look in to it, which Volk do we see?”

Diego Lopes figures to be a tough opponent for Volkanovski. He has momentum on his side with big wins over Brian Ortega and Dan Ige. He hasn’t lost a bout since May 6, 2023, and that was against the unbeaten Movsar Evloev. This will be the biggest fight in Lopes’ pro MMA career, as he looks to capture UFC gold in his first title opportunity.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Diego Lopes Robert Whittaker UFC

Related

Sean O’Malley UFC 306

Sean O’Malley made huge mistake accepting Merab Dvalishvili rematch, says former UFC star

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 7, 2025
Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

UFC 314 broadcast team revealed: Dustin Poirier to return as desk analyst

Harry Kettle - April 7, 2025

UFC legend Dustin Poirier is one of the names who will be part of the UFC 314 broadcast team this weekend in Miami, Florida.

Bryce Mitchell, UFC, MMA
UFC

Bryce Mitchell reveals his ‘Come to Jesus’ moment was spawned by dating a ‘spell-casting witch’

Harry Kettle - April 7, 2025

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell continues to leave the mixed martial arts world guessing regarding what his next headline-making comment will be.

UFC Performance Institute
UFC

UFC Des Moines fighter pulled from card after freak accident at UFC Performance Institute

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

One fighter who was scheduled for the UFC Des Moines event was forced out of the card after suffering a leg fracture while preparing at the UFC Performance Institute.

Merab Dvalishvili defends takedown Umar Nurmagomedov
Merab Dvalishvili

Renowned UFC coach claims Merab Dvalishvili swayed judges with showboating in Umar Nurmagomedov fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

Renowned head coach Javier Mendez believes he knows how Merab Dvalishvili swayed the judges at UFC 311.

Michael Chandler

UFC commentator explains why Michael Chandler has more pressure to win than Paddy Pimblett

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025
Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

UFC 314: MMA legend wonders if Patricio 'Pitbull' has 'too many miles on the clock'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer wonders if Patricio “Pitbull” Freire has had too many wars going into UFC 314.

Lerone Murphy, UFC 308, Results, Dan Ige, UFC
Lerone Murphy

Lerone Murphy calls out Brian Ortega following UFC Vegas 105 win, 'T-City' responds

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

Lerone Murphy is calling for a matchup with Brian Ortega.

Alexander Volkanovski Ilia Topuria
Dan Hooker

UFC fan favorite blames Alexander Volkanovski's quick turnaround for loss to Ilia Topuria

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

Dan Hooker doesn’t believe Ilia Topuria did anything spectacular that led to his finish over Alexander Volkanovski.

Michael Chandler
UFC

Michael Chandler reacts to cheating accusations ahead of UFC 314

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 6, 2025

Michael Chandler has reacted to those who believe he cheats inside the Octagon.