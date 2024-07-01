Andrei Arlovski issues statement after parting ways with the UFC: “My book is not finished yet”

By Josh Evanoff - July 1, 2024

Former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski is disappointed with the end of his UFC career.

Andrei Arlovski

‘The Pitbull’ was the oldest fighter on the UFC roster heading into his return on Saturday. At 45 years old, Andrei Arlovski has seen, and done it all. From debuting at UFC 28 in 2000 to wars with the likes of Frank Mir and Bigfoot Silva, the Belarusian fighter has had better days. Heading into his bout with Martin Buday, Arlovski was riding a three-fight losing streak.

On Saturday night, that losing streak was extended to four. While Andrei Arlovski had moments, he still left UFC 303 with a split-decision defeat. Afterward, at the post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked about the 45-year-old’s future in the sport. There, he revealed that the company was parting ways with Arlovski.

For the former UFC heavyweight champion, it’s an anticlimatic end to his promotional run. Andrei Arlovski’s sudden departure was made more bizarre, considering that they gave zero acknowledgment of his release outside of that one comment from White.  Later on the same night, the company gave Michelle Waterson-Gomez a tearful retirement ceremony, after her loss to Gillian Robertson. Now, it seems that Arlovski is also unhappy with his sudden departure.

RELATED: KAYLA HARRISON VOWS TO ‘SMASH ANOTHER SKULL’ IF NOT GIVEN A UFC TITLE SHOT: “I’M NOT SAYING NO TO ANYBODY”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrei Arlovski (@andreiarlovski)


Former champion Andrei Arlovski releases statement after parting ways with the UFC

Taking to Instagram, Andrei Arlovski made a lengthy post about his UFC departure. In the post, ‘The Pitbull’ questioned why the company didn’t want to keep him around. However, Arlovski also added that he planned to keep fighting and that his story in the sport was far from over.

“So Saturday night, that night ufc 303 wasn’t my night…, I didn’t want to finish my JOURNEY in the UFC like that, but it is – what it is….“Andrei Arlovski’s post on Instagram read. “And yes , I’m not B*TCHING, just wondering how come? Soooo, my CHAPTER in the UFC is closed , BUT MY BOOK IS NOT FINISHED YET! Will see what’s around the corner, right [First Round Management and Abraham Kawa] It’s more stories to tell.”

The former UFC heavyweight champion will likely have multiple suitors. Andrei Arlovski previously fought for ONE Championship in 2012, and signing with PFL and Bellator is also an option. However, if the former titleholder decides to leave MMA, Boxing, BKFC, and even the growing Karate Combat promotion are options.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you want to see Andrei Arlovski fight again?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Andrei Arlovski UFC

