Jon Jones praises ‘awesome champion’ Alex Pereria after meeting at Noche UFC: “He was so humble”

By Josh Evanoff - September 16, 2024

UFC heavyweight Jon Jones has nothing but respect for fellow champion Alex Pereira.

Jon Jones, Alex Pereira

‘Bones’ was in attendance for the massive Noche UFC show in Las Vegas over the weekend. There, the promotion finally made Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic official. With the heavyweight champion on hand, it was announced that he would face the 41-year-old former titleholder in November at UFC 309 in New York City.

Also in attendance for Noche UFC was light-heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira. Much like Jon Jones, ‘Poatan’ recently had his return to the cage announced. Next month in Salt Lake City, the Brazilian will face the rising contender Khalil Rountree Jr. For his part, ‘The War Horse’ hasn’t competed since a December knockout over Anthony Smith.

At Noche UFC, the two champions met up for a brief conversation. There, the two champions exchanged photos, and seemingly had a respectful interaction. That’s according to Jon Jones himself. In a recent interview with Clocked N’ Loaded, ‘Bones’ opened up on his brief meeting with Alex Pereira.

Jon Jones

Jon Jones opens up on Noche UFC meeting with fellow champion Alex Pereira

There, the UFC heavyweight champion gave a glowing endorsement of Alex Pereira. In the brief interview, Jon Jones stated that the Brazilian was very humble in person, which doesn’t come as a surprise. For what it’s worth, Pereira himself has shown interest in training with ‘Bones’ since their interaction over the weekend.

“[Alex] Pereira was amazing.” Jon Jones stated in the interview when asked about his interaction with the champion at Noche UFC. “He was so humble and just big and strong. He’s just an awesome guy, awesome champion.” (h/t Championship Rounds)

With this meeting, it’s safe to say that any talk of Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira is out the window. Earlier this year, ‘Bones’ showed interest in facing the Brazilian in his return to the cage. However, with Jones now booked against Stipe Miocic for what could be his final bout in November, that talk is now over for good.

What do you make of this UFC news? How do you think a fight between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira would turn out?

