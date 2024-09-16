Jon Jones reveals UFC 309 is “going to be the last time” he fights

By Cole Shelton - September 16, 2024

Jon Jones says he will be making the walk to the Octagon for the final time at UFC 309.

Jon Jones

Jones is set to headline the pay-per-view card on November 16 at Madison Square Garden as he defends his heavyweight title for the first time against Stipe Miocic. Before the fight was made, there were rumors it would be the final fight for both Jones and Miocic.

Now, while attending UFC 306 at Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jon Jones confirmed UFC 306 is his final fight.

“This is going to be the last time, going to be the last time. More than likely,” Jones said to Clocked N’ Loaded.

If Jones does retire after UFC 309, and should he beat Stipe Miocic he will cement his legacy as an all-time great, and possibly the greatest fighter ever. But, it is a bit disappointing as many fans want to see Jon Jones fight Tom Aspinall, but ‘Bones’ says UFC 309 at MSG will be the final time he makes the walk to the Octagon.

Dana White unsure Jon Jones will retire

Although Jon Jones has been hinting at retirement in the lead-up to his bout against Stipe Miocic, Dana White isn’t so sure. Instead, he believes Jones’ competitive fire will want him to face Tom Aspinall and silence more doubters on his way out.

“Jon Jones is no dummy,” White said at the UFC 304 post-fight press conference. “Jon Jones has a very high fight IQ. He knows what Aspinall’s got and what he’s about. I think we’re going to have to see what happens in this fight with Stipe, see where Jon’s head is. Or, if Stipe wins, see where his head is and see what they want to do. Is it their last fight? Are they going to retire?

“I think if Stipe wins, he probably will (retire). But I think if Jon Jones wins, I just think that competitive spirit that he has and his desire to prove to the world that he’s the best (will make him fight). Especially when people are saying that (Aspinall) could possibly be the best ever. I think that’s the kind of sh*t that fires Jon Jones up,” White added.

However, it appears that Jones’ last fight will be against Miocic.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones UFC

Related

Dricus du Plessis, Alex Pereira

Dricus du Plessis rages at Alex Pereira for calling him a "scared clown" over fight talks

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 306, Results, Sean O'Malley, UFC
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili explains why he was “kissing” Sean O’Malley during their title fight at UFC 306

Fernando Quiles - September 16, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili has explained why he taunted Sean O’Malley with kisses near the end of the first round of their UFC 306 title fight.

Jon Jones and Alex Pereira
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira plans to train with Jon Jones ahead of his Octagon return at UFC 309: “I want to grab his experience”

Fernando Quiles - September 16, 2024

Forget a super fight, Alex Pereira wants to train with Jon Jones.

Jon Jones Dana White
Ryan Garcia

Dana White reacts to footage of Jon Jones hanging out with Ryan Garcia at UFC 306

Fernando Quiles - September 16, 2024

Dana White had a priceless reaction to Jon Jones hanging out with Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas.

Jake Paul
UFC

Video | Jake Paul wore a disguise to get into UFC 306 at Sphere

Cole Shelton - September 16, 2024

Jake Paul had been banned from UFC events, but that didn’t stop him from getting into UFC 306 at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler says he’s “not mad” at Conor McCregor for holding up his UFC career: “He’s earned every right to do what he wants”

Cole Shelton - September 16, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili Noche UFC 306
UFC

Newly-minted UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili names worthy contender, and it isn't Umar Nurmagomedov

Fernando Quiles - September 15, 2024

Newly-minted UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has a worthy contender in mind, and it isn’t Umar Nurmagomedov.

Diego Lopes UFC 306
UFC

Diego Lopes may have secured UFC 308 backup spot from Dana White: "We’d do anything for that guy"

Fernando Quiles - September 15, 2024

Dana White likes what he has seen from Diego Lopes, and he might just give the rising 145-pounder a backup spot for the next UFC featherweight title fight.

Sean O’Malley
UFC

Sean O'Malley & boxer Devin Haney trade shots following UFC 306

Fernando Quiles - September 15, 2024

In the aftermath of UFC 306, Sean O’Malley and former world boxing champion Devin Haney are keeping their beef alive and well.

Dana White and UFC 300
UFC

Dana White reacts to Sean O’Malley’s performance against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306: “He looked flat”

Fernando Quiles - September 15, 2024

Dana White doesn’t believe the best version of Sean O’Malley showed up at UFC 306.