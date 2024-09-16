Jon Jones reveals UFC 309 is “going to be the last time” he fights
Jon Jones says he will be making the walk to the Octagon for the final time at UFC 309.
Jones is set to headline the pay-per-view card on November 16 at Madison Square Garden as he defends his heavyweight title for the first time against Stipe Miocic. Before the fight was made, there were rumors it would be the final fight for both Jones and Miocic.
Now, while attending UFC 306 at Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jon Jones confirmed UFC 306 is his final fight.
Jon Jones confirmed to @ClockedNload that his fight against Stipe Miocic will be his last one – planning to retire after #UFC309 pic.twitter.com/rz4yUAa4SW
— Clocked N' Loaded (@ClockedNload) September 15, 2024
“This is going to be the last time, going to be the last time. More than likely,” Jones said to Clocked N’ Loaded.
If Jones does retire after UFC 309, and should he beat Stipe Miocic he will cement his legacy as an all-time great, and possibly the greatest fighter ever. But, it is a bit disappointing as many fans want to see Jon Jones fight Tom Aspinall, but ‘Bones’ says UFC 309 at MSG will be the final time he makes the walk to the Octagon.
Dana White unsure Jon Jones will retire
Although Jon Jones has been hinting at retirement in the lead-up to his bout against Stipe Miocic, Dana White isn’t so sure. Instead, he believes Jones’ competitive fire will want him to face Tom Aspinall and silence more doubters on his way out.
“Jon Jones is no dummy,” White said at the UFC 304 post-fight press conference. “Jon Jones has a very high fight IQ. He knows what Aspinall’s got and what he’s about. I think we’re going to have to see what happens in this fight with Stipe, see where Jon’s head is. Or, if Stipe wins, see where his head is and see what they want to do. Is it their last fight? Are they going to retire?
“I think if Stipe wins, he probably will (retire). But I think if Jon Jones wins, I just think that competitive spirit that he has and his desire to prove to the world that he’s the best (will make him fight). Especially when people are saying that (Aspinall) could possibly be the best ever. I think that’s the kind of sh*t that fires Jon Jones up,” White added.
However, it appears that Jones’ last fight will be against Miocic.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jon Jones UFC