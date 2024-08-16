Magomed Ankalaev reacts to Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree fight announcement: “I don’t need nobody to feel bad for me”

By Josh Evanoff - August 16, 2024

Magomed Ankalaev doesn’t want fans feeling bad that he’s not fighting UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira next.

Magomed Ankalaev

The Russian hasn’t competed since a first-round knockout victory over Johnny Walker in January. That victory moved Magomed Ankalev to an impressive 18-1-1 record, and he hoped to fight Alex Pereira post-fight. However, ‘Poatan’ will instead face the rising striker Khalil Rountree next. Earlier today, Dana White made the news official on social media.

The Brazilian will headline UFC 307 in October in Salt Lake City, against ‘The War Horse’. While a good fight, the announcement largely came as a surprise to fans. Rountree has some impressive wins no doubt, but if a victory over Anthony Smith was what was needed to get a title shot, Magomed Ankalaev did that back in July 2022.

However, the light-heavyweight contender doesn’t want any sympathy. Taking to X earlier today, Magomed Ankalaev made a series of posts reacting to Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree. In the first post, the Russian stated that while he appreciates fans supporting him, he doesn’t want anyone to feel bad on his behalf.

RELATED: KHALIL ROUNTREE DISMISSES FAN BACKLASH AFTER ALEX PEREIRA FIGHT IS ANNOUNCED: “I THINK THE PROBLEM IS YOURS!”

Magomed Ankalaev reacts to UFC 307 fight announcement involving Alex Pereira

Just based on the post, it seems that Magomed Ankalaev is fully ready to earn a title shot against Alex Pereira. Earlier this summer, it was announced that the Russian would collide with Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi later this year.

For his part, ‘Rocket’ is currently riding a two-fight losing streak. Rakic was last in the cage at UFC 300 in April, suffering a second-round knockout loss to Jiri Prochazka. Following that victory, the latter wound up receiving a title shot against Alex Pereira just a few months later.

While ‘Poatan’ handed Prochazka a knockout loss at UFC 303, Magomed Ankalaev is hopeful that he can also earn a fight with the Brazilian. However, in order to get there, he has to defeat Rakic at Abu Dhabi in October.

What do you make of these comments from Magomed Ankalaev? Do you believe he deserves to fight UFC champion Alex Pereira?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC

Related

Marvin Vettori, Israel Adesanya

Marvin Vettori mocks Israel Adesanya for crying at UFC 305 press conference: "He can't say he grew up poor"

Josh Evanoff - August 16, 2024
Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree dismisses fan backlash after Alex Pereira fight is announced: "I think the problem is yours!"

Josh Evanoff - August 16, 2024

Khalil Rountree doesn’t care what fans think about his fight with UFC champion Alex Pereira.

Daniel Cormier, Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Daniel Cormier explains how Dricus du Plessis's trash talk is directly related to his fighting style: "It's frustrating!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 16, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier believes Dricus du Plessis’s mental warfare tactics are indicative of his performances in the cage.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

VIDEO | Israel Adesanya shares emotional moment with his Mom following UFC 305 press conference

Curtis Calhoun - August 16, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya had to compose himself with his mother after an emotional UFC 305 press conference.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis piles on Israel Adesanya online after emotional UFC 305 press conference

Curtis Calhoun - August 16, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has opened up after a wild UFC 305 press conference with Israel Adesanya.

Cain Velasquez

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez cuts deal, pleads no-contest to attempted murder charge

Susan Cox - August 16, 2024
Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Jamahal Hill vents frustration after Khalil Rountree gets title shot after failing drug test: "Terrible for the sport"

Cole Shelton - August 16, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has vented his frustration after Khalil Rountree was given the next title shot at 205lbs.

Alex Pereira, Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC 307, UFC
Khalil Rountree

Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. set to headline UFC 307

Susan Cox - August 16, 2024

Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. is set to headline UFC 307.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya claims he is "proud" of Alex Pereira's UFC success

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2024

Israel Adesanya has claimed that he is proud of the success his long-time rival Alex Pereira is having in the UFC.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler appear to agree on December timeline for UFC showdown

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2024

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler have seemingly agreed on rearranging their UFC showdown to December.