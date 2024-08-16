Magomed Ankalaev reacts to Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree fight announcement: “I don’t need nobody to feel bad for me”

Magomed Ankalaev doesn’t want fans feeling bad that he’s not fighting UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira next.

The Russian hasn’t competed since a first-round knockout victory over Johnny Walker in January. That victory moved Magomed Ankalev to an impressive 18-1-1 record, and he hoped to fight Alex Pereira post-fight. However, ‘Poatan’ will instead face the rising striker Khalil Rountree next. Earlier today, Dana White made the news official on social media.

The Brazilian will headline UFC 307 in October in Salt Lake City, against ‘The War Horse’. While a good fight, the announcement largely came as a surprise to fans. Rountree has some impressive wins no doubt, but if a victory over Anthony Smith was what was needed to get a title shot, Magomed Ankalaev did that back in July 2022.

However, the light-heavyweight contender doesn’t want any sympathy. Taking to X earlier today, Magomed Ankalaev made a series of posts reacting to Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree. In the first post, the Russian stated that while he appreciates fans supporting him, he doesn’t want anyone to feel bad on his behalf.

I Received a lot of messages today regarding the Light Heavyweight title fight, my job is to smash people’s face who they put in front of me, I will destroy Rakic in Abu Dhabi and I will not be denied, I don’t need nobody to feel bad for me @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 — Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) August 16, 2024

Magomed Ankalaev reacts to UFC 307 fight announcement involving Alex Pereira

Just based on the post, it seems that Magomed Ankalaev is fully ready to earn a title shot against Alex Pereira. Earlier this summer, it was announced that the Russian would collide with Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi later this year.

For his part, ‘Rocket’ is currently riding a two-fight losing streak. Rakic was last in the cage at UFC 300 in April, suffering a second-round knockout loss to Jiri Prochazka. Following that victory, the latter wound up receiving a title shot against Alex Pereira just a few months later.

While ‘Poatan’ handed Prochazka a knockout loss at UFC 303, Magomed Ankalaev is hopeful that he can also earn a fight with the Brazilian. However, in order to get there, he has to defeat Rakic at Abu Dhabi in October.

What do you make of these comments from Magomed Ankalaev? Do you believe he deserves to fight UFC champion Alex Pereira?