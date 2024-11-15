Jon Jones claims UFC 309 fight against Stipe Miocic has become “very personal”

By Cole Shelton - November 14, 2024

Jon Jones says his UFC 309 title defense against Stipe Miocic has become personal.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic

Jones is set to defend his heavyweight title for the first time against Miocic in an intriguing matchup. Heading into the fight, the two have trash-talked one another, while Miocic called Jones a bitch which he wasn’t a fan of.

At the UFC 309 press conference, Jon Jones claimed the title fight has become very personal for him due to what Stipe Miocic has said.

“Everyone likes first responders, and I actually respect men and women in the armed forces and law enforcement, things like that, so I made it a point to try to be very respectful to him,” Jones said. “There’s been two scenarios now. First scenario, he said ‘My kids will never look at me like I’m an asshole.’ That was a direct attack at me and my family and my relationship with my kids. Second attack was him calling me a bitch. So the respect is a little bit out the window, and we’ll see that on Saturday… It’s very personal to me, yes.”

Whether or not this fight becoming personal will impact the way Jon Jones fights is uncertain. But, ‘Bones’ is no longer pleased with Stipe Miocic and seems ready to get into the Octagon with him on Saturday night.

Jon Jones snuffs Stipe Miocic’s handshake

Following the press conference, as Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic were going to have their faceoff, the former champ tried to shake ‘Bones” hand.

However, Jones snuffed his handshake and claimed it was because he spoke about his kids.

https://twitter.com/HappyPunch/status/1857196027859910916

“Don’t ever mention my kids again,” Jones said. Miocic then replied, “I never mentioned your kids.”

Jon Jones (27-1 and one NC) is coming off a submission win over Ciryl Gane to win the heavyweight title. Jones is the former light heavyweight champ. In his career, he has notable wins over Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson, Glover Teixeira, Lyoto Machida, Rampage Jackson, Shogun Rua, and Ryan Bader among others.

Stipe Miocic (20-4) hasn’t fought since March of 2021 when he was knocked out by Francis Ngannou to lose his heavyweight title. In his career, he has notable wins over Ngannou, Cormier, Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem, and Andrei Arlovski among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jon Jones Stipe Miocic UFC

