UFC 309 | Pro fighters make their picks for Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic title fight

By Cole Shelton - November 13, 2024

In the main event of UFC 309, the heavyweight title is on the line as Jon Jones looks for his first defense against former champ Stipe Miocic. Heading into the bout, Jones is a sizeable -700 favorite while the former champ is a +440 underdog on FanDuel.

Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic UFC 309

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the heavyweight title fight. The pros are unanimous in thinking Jon Jones will remain the heavyweight champion with a victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic:

Damon Jackson, UFC lightweight: Jon Jones for sure. He can win this fight however he wants, but this should be both of their last fights.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: Jones. I think he finishes him.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: I’m going with Jon Jones. He has more ways to win. He’s the GOAT for the reason and will retire as champ.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I think Jones will win. I can’t see how he doesn’t and hopefully, he fights Aspinall next. That’s the fight I think everyone wants to see.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: Jon Jones for sure. He’s too well-rounded for Miocic and can take the fight wherever he wants.

Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: Jon Jones vs Stipe, you can’t count out Stipe but it’s been a long time since we have seen him fight. He’s older and the time off hurts him. Jon will win, but I wish this fight was against Aspinall.

Chad Anheliger, UFC bantamweight: I think Jones. He uses his grappling and I think he can submit Miocic.

Cody Stamann, UFC bantamweight: I think Jones gets it done, but I would love for Miocic to get it done.

***

Fighters picking Jon Jones: Damon Jackson, Mario Bautista, Eryk Anders, Davey Grant, Dan Ige, Bryan Battle, Chad Anheliger, and Cody Stamann

Fighters picking Stipe Miocic: None

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones Stipe Miocic UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya, Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic

Israel Adesanya predicts Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic ends 'In two rounds'

Curtis Calhoun - November 13, 2024
Jon Jones UFC
UFC

Jon Jones names former UFC light-heavyweight champion as "fun fight" he'd accept instead of Tom Aspinall

Josh Evanoff - November 13, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is interested in fighting Jamahal Hill.

Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, UFC 309
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic laughs off Jon Jones' 'comical' attempt to start beef ahead of UFC 309: "It's funny"

Josh Evanoff - November 13, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic doesn’t quite understand Jon Jones’ issue with him.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones gives blunt answer to why he doesn't want to fight 'A**hole' Tom Aspinall after UFC 309: "I don't want to do business with him"

Curtis Calhoun - November 13, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones says there’s more to the story when it comes to his position of not wanting to fight Tom Aspinall after UFC 309.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler believes Dustin Poirier would reject heated rematch: "He's never going to take the chance"

Josh Evanoff - November 13, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler believes Dustin Poirier won’t fight him again.

Jon Jones

Jon Jones says UFC switching back to old gloves for UFC 309 is a "major relief" as he voiced his displeasure with them

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2024
Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones sends retirement ultimatum to UFC: "You can either lose me, or get one more superfight"

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2024

Jon Jones has sent an ultimatum to the UFC.

UFC CEO Dana White
Juan Archuleta

Former Bellator champion hopes Dana White gives him an opportunity with UFC before retiring

Fernando Quiles - November 13, 2024

One seasoned veteran and former MMA world champion under Bellator and RIZIN is holding out hope for a UFC run.

Joe Rogan Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Joe Rogan details what makes UFC 309 headliner Jon Jones dangerous: 'That’s always going to be an advantage'

Fernando Quiles - November 13, 2024

Joe Rogan has been following Jon Jones’ career since the start of “Bones'” UFC run, and he believes he knows what makes the future Hall of Famer so dangerous.

Michael Chandler
UFC

Michael Chandler reveals lofty goals beyond UFC 309 rematch with Charles Oliveira: 'That could work out really well'

Fernando Quiles - November 13, 2024

Michael Chandler has an ambitious roadmap for his next few UFC fights.