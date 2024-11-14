UFC 309 | Pro fighters make their picks for Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic title fight
In the main event of UFC 309, the heavyweight title is on the line as Jon Jones looks for his first defense against former champ Stipe Miocic. Heading into the bout, Jones is a sizeable -700 favorite while the former champ is a +440 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the heavyweight title fight. The pros are unanimous in thinking Jon Jones will remain the heavyweight champion with a victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic:
Damon Jackson, UFC lightweight: Jon Jones for sure. He can win this fight however he wants, but this should be both of their last fights.
Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: Jones. I think he finishes him.
Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: I’m going with Jon Jones. He has more ways to win. He’s the GOAT for the reason and will retire as champ.
Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I think Jones will win. I can’t see how he doesn’t and hopefully, he fights Aspinall next. That’s the fight I think everyone wants to see.
Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: Jon Jones for sure. He’s too well-rounded for Miocic and can take the fight wherever he wants.
Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: Jon Jones vs Stipe, you can’t count out Stipe but it’s been a long time since we have seen him fight. He’s older and the time off hurts him. Jon will win, but I wish this fight was against Aspinall.
Chad Anheliger, UFC bantamweight: I think Jones. He uses his grappling and I think he can submit Miocic.
Cody Stamann, UFC bantamweight: I think Jones gets it done, but I would love for Miocic to get it done.
Fighters picking Jon Jones: Damon Jackson, Mario Bautista, Eryk Anders, Davey Grant, Dan Ige, Bryan Battle, Chad Anheliger, and Cody Stamann
Fighters picking Stipe Miocic: None
