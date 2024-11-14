UFC 309 | Pro fighters make their picks for Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic:

Damon Jackson, UFC lightweight: Jon Jones for sure. He can win this fight however he wants, but this should be both of their last fights.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: Jones. I think he finishes him.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: I’m going with Jon Jones. He has more ways to win. He’s the GOAT for the reason and will retire as champ.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I think Jones will win. I can’t see how he doesn’t and hopefully, he fights Aspinall next. That’s the fight I think everyone wants to see.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: Jon Jones for sure. He’s too well-rounded for Miocic and can take the fight wherever he wants.

Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: Jon Jones vs Stipe, you can’t count out Stipe but it’s been a long time since we have seen him fight. He’s older and the time off hurts him. Jon will win, but I wish this fight was against Aspinall.

Chad Anheliger, UFC bantamweight: I think Jones. He uses his grappling and I think he can submit Miocic.

Cody Stamann, UFC bantamweight: I think Jones gets it done, but I would love for Miocic to get it done.

Fighters picking Jon Jones: Damon Jackson, Mario Bautista, Eryk Anders, Davey Grant, Dan Ige, Bryan Battle, Chad Anheliger, and Cody Stamann

Fighters picking Stipe Miocic: None