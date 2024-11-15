Dana White confirms Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic winner should face Tom Aspinall next

By Harry Kettle - November 14, 2024

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that he believes the winner of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic should fight Tom Aspinall next.

Dana White, Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic

This weekend, the main event of UFC 309 is Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic. The two will battle it out over the UFC heavyweight championship. Alas, you could be forgiven for thinking that Tom Aspinall is in the main event instead. The Englishman has been the big name on everyone’s lips in the last few days, and in truth, the last few weeks and months.

RELATED: Dana White weighs in on Jon Jones’ latest comments on Tom Aspinall fight after UFC 309

Aspinall is the interim heavyweight champion but instead of fighting him, Jones has opted to battle it out with Miocic instead. This has led to a lot of backlash from fans, many of whom believe that Jones vs Aspinall is a fight that simply can’t be overlooked.

At tonight’s pre-fight press conference, Dana White caused an insane reaction from the fans when answering a question about whether or not the winner of Saturday’s main event should fight Aspinall.

Dana White reveals Jones/Miocic/Aspinall plans

“The winner should absolutely fight Tom [Aspinall].”

From there, the crowd began to erupt and led a chorus of “Tommy! Tommy! Tommy!” chants. Jones, White and Miocic couldn’t help but smile in response to the incredible reaction.

The hype train surrounding Tom Aspinall is insane right now. He is starting to really make a name for himself and if Jones does get it done on Saturday night, he’ll surely have no choice but to take the fight.

Do you believe we will see the winner of the UFC 309 main event take on the interim champion in the future? If not, how do you think it’s all going to play out? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Dana White Jon Jones Stipe Miocic Tom Aspinall UFC

