Jon Jones calls out Tyson Fury for backtracking: “Switched your beat up faster than Travis Barker”
UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones believes boxing’s heavyweight king Tyson Fury did an about-face.
Fury, the reigning WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Champion, took to his Instagram Stories to fire shots at UFC color commentator Joe Rogan. Fury was quite upset with Rogan for saying that Jones would get the better of him if they were locked in a room. “The Gypsy King” was adamant that no man alive would make it out of that room if he had anything to say about it.
This prompted Jones to issue a challenge to Fury to test that theory inside the Octagon. Fury responded in a message on social media, saying that MMA isn’t his specialty and that if “Bones” wants to face him, it should be inside the boxing ring.
Jon Jones Gets Back At Tyson Fury
Jones responded to Fury on Twitter, saying that the elite boxer reversed course.
Yesterday, Tyson says, “no man born from a mother can beat me”, today he says “Jon can never beat me in a boxing ring”. Yeah I’m glad we got that clarified. You just switched your beat up faster than Travis Barker, impressive.
“Yesterday, Tyson says, ‘no man born from a mother can beat me,’ today he says, ‘Jon can never beat me in a boxing ring.’ Yeah, I’m glad we got that clarified. You just switched your beat up faster than Travis Barker, impressive.”
Of course, the banter will likely lead to nowhere. Fury and Jones have been dominant in their own worlds. UFC President Dana White has showed no interest in allowing his fighters to have a mega crossover boxing match again. The exception was made for Conor McGregor back in 2017. White has insisted that he didn’t like dealing with Showtime. He admitted he didn’t have a problem with Floyd Mayweather’s team.
Meanwhile, Jones appears to be running out of intriguing options after Francis Ngannou signed with the PFL. “Bones” has publicly expressed frustration over not being able to fight “The Predator.” Time will tell if a showdown with Stipe Miocic will indeed come to fruition later this year.
