Jon Jones offers to meet Tyson Fury in the octagon amidst Joe Rogan feud

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has reacted to Tyson Fury’s recent comments.

‘The Gypsy King’ made headlines earlier today for blasting Joe Rogan. The UFC commentator previously opined that if Fury was to fight ‘Bones’ in a room alone, it wouldn’t go well for him. Given the British star’s colorful and boisterous personality, he naturally didn’t take the comments well.

In a video uploaded to social media, the WBC heavyweight titleholder slammed the podcaster. Furthermore, Fury added that it didn’t matter who he had to fight, there was nobody that was better than him. Now, the UFC heavyweight champion has responded to those comments from earlier today.

On Twitter, Jon Jones stated that Joe Rogan’s comments must’ve touched a nerve. The UFC heavyweight champion added that while Tyson Fury is the greatest in the boxing ring, that won’t translate to the octagon. Still, Jones implored the British boxing star to call Dana White and request the fight if he doesn’t believe him.

Lastly, when asked by a fan for a prediction of how long the fight would take, Jones didn’t hesitate. The UFC heavyweight champion opined that a bout against Fury would be done in one round.

“Hey Tyson, it seem like Joe may have struck a nerve. I’ll admit there’s no one touching you in that ring right now, but let’s not let that confuse you with what would happen if you stepped foot in my cage. If you ever want to put some of those questions you got going on to rest, give Dana a call. I’ll help you out.”