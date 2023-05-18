search

Jon Jones offers to meet Tyson Fury in the octagon amidst Joe Rogan feud

By Josh Evanoff - May 18, 2023

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has reacted to Tyson Fury’s recent comments.

‘The Gypsy King’ made headlines earlier today for blasting Joe Rogan. The UFC commentator previously opined that if Fury was to fight ‘Bones’ in a room alone, it wouldn’t go well for him. Given the British star’s colorful and boisterous personality, he naturally didn’t take the comments well.

In a video uploaded to social media, the WBC heavyweight titleholder slammed the podcaster. Furthermore, Fury added that it didn’t matter who he had to fight, there was nobody that was better than him. Now, the UFC heavyweight champion has responded to those comments from earlier today.

RELATED: TYSON FURY GOES SCORCHED EARTH ON UFC COMMENTATOR JOE ROGAN: “LITTLE BALD-HEADED MIDGET”

On Twitter, Jon Jones stated that Joe Rogan’s comments must’ve touched a nerve.  The UFC heavyweight champion added that while Tyson Fury is the greatest in the boxing ring, that won’t translate to the octagon. Still, Jones implored the British boxing star to call Dana White and request the fight if he doesn’t believe him.

Lastly, when asked by a fan for a prediction of how long the fight would take, Jones didn’t hesitate. The UFC heavyweight champion opined that a bout against Fury would be done in one round.

“Hey Tyson, it seem like Joe may have struck a nerve. I’ll admit there’s no one touching you in that ring right now, but let’s not let that confuse you with what would happen if you stepped foot in my cage. If you ever want to put some of those questions you got going on to rest, give Dana a call. I’ll help you out.”

“Round one”

What do you make of this back and forth? Do you want to see Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury? How do you think the fight would go? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Joe Rogan Jon Jones Tyson Fury

Related

Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou, Boxing, UFC

Francis Ngannou offers to box Tyson Fury after 'The Gpysy King' blasts proposed next opponents

Josh Evanoff - May 18, 2023
Ben Askren
Francis Ngannou

Ben Askren calls out Jon Jones after recent Francis Ngannou remarks

Lewis Simpson - May 18, 2023

Ben Askren has an issue with the UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones following his recent remarks directed at Francis Ngannou. Following the announcement that Ngannou would sign a record-breaking deal with the PFL, Jones quickly […]

Jon Jones
UFC

WATCH | Jon Jones crashes an interview to take aim at "p****y" Francis Ngannou

Cole Shelton - May 18, 2023

Surprise

Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou admits he will always regret not getting to fight 'GOAT' Jon Jones

Josh Evanoff - May 17, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou does regret missing out on a fight with Jon Jones. ‘The Predator’ ended his lengthy free agency earlier this week, signing with the PFL. Ngannou got a lot in […]

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones responds after Francis Ngannou tells him to “cross the street” and join PFL

Josh Evanoff - May 16, 2023

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has hit back at Francis Ngannou. ‘Bones’ has been out of the cage since March, when he faced Ciryl Gane. However, as the story goes, he was never expected to […]

Tyson Fury says he'll finish Oleksandr Usyk in the first round and then 'hit London town centre'

Andrew Whitelaw - May 16, 2023
Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones, UFC, UFC 285
Jon Jones

Jon Jones reacts after former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou signs with PFL

Chris Taylor - May 16, 2023

Jon Jones has reacted to the news that former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has signed a deal to fight for PFL (Professional Fighters League). Earlier today, news broke that ‘The Predator’ has found a […]

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan praises Mark Zuckerberg after winning medals at jiu-jitsu tournament: "A f*cking savage!"

Josh Evanoff - May 10, 2023

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has reacted to Mark Zuckerberg’s recent jiu-jitsu success. The Facebook founder and META CEO is a noted MMA fan and has been training for a while. Over the weekend, Zuckerberg headed […]

Jon Jones, UFC, UFC 285, Bonus
UFC

Jon Jones produces “highest-grossing commercial PPV” for the UFC in the past 12 months

Susan Cox - May 10, 2023

Jon Jones has produced the ‘highest-grossing commercial PPV’ for the UFC in the past 12 months. The heavyweight champion, Jon Jones is being credited for helping build UFC 285 into the biggest selling card of […]

Demetrious Johnson, ONE Championship
Georges St. Pierre

Demetrious Johnson plans to meet with Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jones before retirement decision: "You mind if I pick your brain?"

Josh Evanoff - May 8, 2023

ONE Championship flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has some big decisions to make. ‘Mighty Mouse’ returned in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 on Friday night. There, Johnson faced longtime rival Adriano Moraes. The […]