Oleksandr Usyk’s coach won’t rule out MMA “wildcard option” after he retires Tyson Fury in rematch
Oleksandr Usyk’s coach has refused to rule out a mixed martial arts “wildcard” option if he defeats Tyson Fury again.
Earlier this year, Oleksandr Usyk was able to overcome Tyson Fury in their undisputed heavyweight boxing showdown. It was an incredible contest full of many twists and turns, but in the end, it was Usyk who managed to get his hand raised in victory.
Now, as you can imagine, the plan is for them to run it back. They made a whole lot of money the first time around, and that’ll likely be the case with the second one – regardless of where it’s held.
In a recent interview, Usyk’s coach Sergey Lapin discussed some fascinating possibilities for what he could do after the Fury rivalry is over.
Usyk’s exciting future
“He’s proven he’s the best of this generation and once he’s retired Tyson Fury, he will consider his options,” Lapin told Betway. “Maybe that’s dropping down in weight again. Or, maybe there’s a wildcard option on the table for him, be it in the boxing ring, the MMA cage. Or, even Conor McGregor’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).
“Can you imagine Usyk and Jon Jones fighting to prove they’re the baddest man on the planet?” he continued. “Or maybe it’s a third fight with Anthony Joshua in the MMA cage. Maybe it’s Jake Paul at Cruiserweight. Although, Usyk would need to fight him with one hand behind his back though to make it fair.”
