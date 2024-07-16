Oleksandr Usyk’s coach won’t rule out MMA “wildcard option” after he retires Tyson Fury in rematch

Oleksandr Usyk’s coach has refused to rule out a mixed martial arts “wildcard” option if he defeats Tyson Fury again.

Earlier this year, Oleksandr Usyk was able to overcome Tyson Fury in their undisputed heavyweight boxing showdown. It was an incredible contest full of many twists and turns, but in the end, it was Usyk who managed to get his hand raised in victory.

Now, as you can imagine, the plan is for them to run it back. They made a whole lot of money the first time around, and that’ll likely be the case with the second one – regardless of where it’s held.

In a recent interview, Usyk’s coach Sergey Lapin discussed some fascinating possibilities for what he could do after the Fury rivalry is over.