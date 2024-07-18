Dana White discusses a potential Alex Pereira vs. Jon Jones super fight: “It’s a possibility”
UFC president Dana White has revealed that Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones could be a possibility in the future.
Right now, Alex Pereira is riding high as the UFC light heavyweight champion. He’s also a former middleweight champion and, as you can imagine, there’s been a lot of talk about him jumping up to heavyweight. If he was to win a title in the division, that would make him the first three-weight world champion in UFC history.
RELATED: Alex Pereira reveals he’ll only move to heavyweight for Jon Jones superfight
Of course, right now, Jon Jones is the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion. He’s been inactive since winning the belt due to injury but at some point later this year, he’s expected to return.
As talk of a potential Jones/Pereira superfight continues, Dana White was asked about the matter during a recent podcast appearance.
White comments on Pereira/Jones
“It’s a possibility,” White said of Pereira moving to Heavyweight on The Big Podcast. “[Joe] Rogan has been pushing me right now to try to make that fight.
“It’s just, guys, let me explain something to you,” he continued. “Jon Jones is a whole other level. Jon Jones is — I consider Jon Jones the greatest combat fighter of all time. When you talk about the [Muhammad] Ali’s and the this and the that. Let me tell you what, I got Ali’s picture hung everywhere. I love Muhammad Ali. I love Mike Tyson. Jon Jones is the nastiest dude ever in history.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
Hopefully, this fantasy becomes a reality in the future.
What do you believe would happen if Alex Pereira and Jon Jones locked horns inside the Octagon? Do you think it’s a feasible possibility at some point in the next few years? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Pereira Dana White Jon Jones UFC