Dana White discusses a potential Alex Pereira vs. Jon Jones super fight: “It’s a possibility”

UFC president Dana White has revealed that Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones could be a possibility in the future.

Right now, Alex Pereira is riding high as the UFC light heavyweight champion. He’s also a former middleweight champion and, as you can imagine, there’s been a lot of talk about him jumping up to heavyweight. If he was to win a title in the division, that would make him the first three-weight world champion in UFC history.

Of course, right now, Jon Jones is the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion. He’s been inactive since winning the belt due to injury but at some point later this year, he’s expected to return.

As talk of a potential Jones/Pereira superfight continues, Dana White was asked about the matter during a recent podcast appearance.