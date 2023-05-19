UFC Vegas 73: ‘Dern vs. Hill’ Weigh-in Results: Two fighters whiff on the scale

The UFC Vegas 73 weigh-ins are in the books and two fighters failed to make weight.

The main event of tomorrow’s UFC Apex card will feature strawweight action between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill. Both fighters tipped the scales and were on point with their weight. Dern clocked in at 115 pounds, while Hill’s weight was 114.5, making their headliner official.

The rest of the main card fighters were also set in terms of weigh-ins. Anthony Hernandez made the 186-pound limit for a non-title middleweight fight, while Edmen Shahbazyan hit the 185.5-pound mark. Emily Ducote and Loopy Godinez will throw down in a 120-pound catchweight fight. Both athletes clocked in at 119.5 pounds. Joaquin Buckley and Ande Fialho also made weight, as well as Diego Ferreira and Michael Johnson.

