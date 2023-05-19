UFC Vegas 73: ‘Dern vs. Hill’ Weigh-in Results: Two fighters whiff on the scale
The UFC Vegas 73 weigh-ins are in the books and two fighters failed to make weight.
The main event of tomorrow’s UFC Apex card will feature strawweight action between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill. Both fighters tipped the scales and were on point with their weight. Dern clocked in at 115 pounds, while Hill’s weight was 114.5, making their headliner official.
The rest of the main card fighters were also set in terms of weigh-ins. Anthony Hernandez made the 186-pound limit for a non-title middleweight fight, while Edmen Shahbazyan hit the 185.5-pound mark. Emily Ducote and Loopy Godinez will throw down in a 120-pound catchweight fight. Both athletes clocked in at 119.5 pounds. Joaquin Buckley and Ande Fialho also made weight, as well as Diego Ferreira and Michael Johnson.
UFC Vegas 73 Weight Misses
The preliminary portion of the event is where things get dicey. Vanessa Demopoulos missed weight for her strawweight clash with Karolina Kowalkiewicz by 1.5 pounds. She will forfeit 20 percent of her fight purse.
Orion Cosce also missed weight for his welterweight scrap against Gilbert Urbina by 1.5 pounds. Cosce will also be slapped with a 20 percent fine of his fight purse. Other than these two mishaps, the UFC Vegas 73 card has taken shape ahead of fight night.
Here are the full UFC Vegas 73 weigh-in results:
Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
- Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Angela Hill (114.5)
- Anthony Hernandez (186) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5)
- Emily Ducote (119.5) vs. Loopy Godinez (119.5) – 120-pound catchweight
- Joaquin Buckley (170.5) vs. Andre Fialho (169.5)
- Diego Ferreira (154.5) vs. Michael Johnson (155)
Prelims (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)
- Viacheslav Borshchev (154.5) vs. Hayisaer Maheshate (155.5)
- Vanessa Demopoulos (117.5)* vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.5)
- Orion Cosce (172.5)** vs. Gilbert Urbina (170)
- Ilir Latifi (249.5) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (264.5)
- Nick Fiore (154) vs. Chase Hooper (156)
- Victoria Leonardo (124.5) vs. Natalia Silva (124.5)
- Themba Gorimbo (170) vs. Takashi Sato (170.5)
* Demopoulos missed strawweight limit by 1.5 pounds; forfeits 20 percent of fight purse
** Cosce missed welterweight limit by 1.5 pounds; forfeits 20 percent of fight purse
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Angela Hill Mackenzie Dern