UFC commentator believes Jon Jones must “acknowledge” Tom Aspinall if he beats Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304
UFC commentator John Gooden believes Jon Jones needs to acknowledge Tom Aspinall if he defeats Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304.
Following his 37th birthday, Jon Jones appears to be gearing up for a return in November. When he does get back in the cage, it’ll likely be to defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic.
Of course, there’s another big fight in that division happening next weekend. Tom Aspinall, the interim champion, will be putting his belt on the line when he goes up against Curtis Blaydes. As we know, one of the reasons for that is because Jones is set on facing Miocic as opposed to unifying the belts against the Englishman.
During a recent interview, John Gooden gave his thoughts on Aspinall/Blaydes as well as what Jon should do if Tom gets the win.
Gooden’s view on Aspinall/Blaydes and Jones
“He [Blaydes] is a very, very dangerous guy, a legitimate perennial contender who has been there or thereabouts for the longest time,” Gooden said. “He’s also crossed those leaderboards with his style, obviously with the wrestling-heavy grappling style. But the man will open you up if he lands an elbow, and he will change the fight.”
“If Tom Aspinall gets past Curtis Blaydes, and particularly in an impressive fashion, then I think that Jon Jones cannot do anything but acknowledge that victory and therefore surely must creep a little bit further into those two getting together, but of course, Tom’s got a big appointment ahead.”
Quotes via MMA News
Do you believe we will ever see Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall? If so, who would you back to win the fight? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Curtis Blaydes Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC