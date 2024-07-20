UFC commentator believes Jon Jones must “acknowledge” Tom Aspinall if he beats Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304

UFC commentator John Gooden believes Jon Jones needs to acknowledge Tom Aspinall if he defeats Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304.

Following his 37th birthday, Jon Jones appears to be gearing up for a return in November. When he does get back in the cage, it’ll likely be to defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic.

Of course, there’s another big fight in that division happening next weekend. Tom Aspinall, the interim champion, will be putting his belt on the line when he goes up against Curtis Blaydes. As we know, one of the reasons for that is because Jones is set on facing Miocic as opposed to unifying the belts against the Englishman.

During a recent interview, John Gooden gave his thoughts on Aspinall/Blaydes as well as what Jon should do if Tom gets the win.