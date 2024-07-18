Daniel Cormier defends Jon Jones after recent misdemeanor charges: “That deal is BS!”

By Curtis Calhoun - July 17, 2024

Daniel Cormier has two-time UFC rival Jon Jones’s back when it comes to the heavyweight champion’s latest run-in with the law.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones

Jones is charged with two misdemeanors for assault and interference with communication stemming from an incident involving two Drug Free Sport International testers at his home in March. On Wednesday, Jones pleaded not guilty to the charges and will appear for trial at a later date.

The incident in question revolves around an alleged altercation between Jones and two testers at his Albuquerque residence. According to one of the testers, Jones was extremely hostile as they attempted to collect samples, and the UFC star allegedly threatened them and stole a cell phone.

Jones denies any wrongdoing and intends to fight the charges at the upcoming trial.

Cormier, who has been critical of Jones’s checkered past outside of the Octagon, came to the defense of his heated rival.

Daniel Cormier sticks up for Jon Jones amidst latest legal issues

In a recent upload to his YouTube channel, Cormier weighed in on the misdemeanor charges handed to Jones.

“If I’m being completely honest, the whole time I kind of thought that deal was BS,” Cormier said of Jones. “I feel like [Jon Jones] was approached when he was home, having some drinks. I know we all rush to judge Jones because of his past issues, but the reality is if a man is at his house, and he’s having some drinks, so what? It’s his right to do that. And if the drug testers come and he might be a little bit tipsy or messed up, maybe the interactions are not as fun or as easy as they may have been on other occasions…

“I kind of always thought it was BS. I don’t think much is going to come of it, but because he is who he is, it’s always a story,” Cormier continued. “Regardless of what happens to this guy. That’s kind of living in the spotlight, but I think because of everything he’s done in the past, the light shines a little brighter on him. Even in situations where it shouldn’t. It was always going to be [misdemeanors], but some of the things in the past were much more serious. If you’re a Jones hater, and you’re hoping something comes of this, I don’t think it will. I think this man was bombarded a little bit and [misdemeanors are] only the court’s way of taking some action. Something has to be done whenever you do something wrong.”

Cormier entered the UFC Hall of Fame in 2022 following a career that featured two world titles. He and Jones fought twice during their careers and had arguably the most heated rivalry in UFC history.

Jones is expected to return to the UFC Octagon later this year against Stipe Miocic. It’s uncertain if his recent legal troubles will impact his return timeline.

