Daniel Cormier defends Jon Jones after recent misdemeanor charges: “That deal is BS!”

Daniel Cormier sticks up for Jon Jones amidst latest legal issues

In a recent upload to his YouTube channel, Cormier weighed in on the misdemeanor charges handed to Jones.

“If I’m being completely honest, the whole time I kind of thought that deal was BS,” Cormier said of Jones. “I feel like [Jon Jones] was approached when he was home, having some drinks. I know we all rush to judge Jones because of his past issues, but the reality is if a man is at his house, and he’s having some drinks, so what? It’s his right to do that. And if the drug testers come and he might be a little bit tipsy or messed up, maybe the interactions are not as fun or as easy as they may have been on other occasions…

“I kind of always thought it was BS. I don’t think much is going to come of it, but because he is who he is, it’s always a story,” Cormier continued. “Regardless of what happens to this guy. That’s kind of living in the spotlight, but I think because of everything he’s done in the past, the light shines a little brighter on him. Even in situations where it shouldn’t. It was always going to be [misdemeanors], but some of the things in the past were much more serious. If you’re a Jones hater, and you’re hoping something comes of this, I don’t think it will. I think this man was bombarded a little bit and [misdemeanors are] only the court’s way of taking some action. Something has to be done whenever you do something wrong.”

Cormier entered the UFC Hall of Fame in 2022 following a career that featured two world titles. He and Jones fought twice during their careers and had arguably the most heated rivalry in UFC history.

Jones is expected to return to the UFC Octagon later this year against Stipe Miocic. It’s uncertain if his recent legal troubles will impact his return timeline.