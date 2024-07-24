Jon Jones reacts to the elimination of the 12-6 elbow rule: “Undefeated then, undefeated now”

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones didn’t take long to react to the eradication of the 12-6 elbow ban in MMA’s unified ruleset.

The Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports lifted the ban of 12-6 elbows on Tuesday in a rules committee meeting. The committee voted unanimously to lift the ban on the controversial technique.

12-6 elbows will be permitted as of November 1, 2024, shortly before Jones’s likely next fight against Stipe Miocic. Jones’s lone defeat, a disqualification loss to Matt Hamill in 2009, was ruled due to illegal elbows by Jones.

Now, Jones has the opportunity to appeal the disqualification loss and get it wiped from his otherwise unblemished MMA record.