Jon Jones pleads not guilty to misdemeanor charges linked to recent drug testing incident

By Curtis Calhoun - July 17, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges stemming from an alleged altercation with two Drug Free Sport International testers.

Jon Jones

Jones appeared in an Albuquerque, NM courtroom on Wednesday with his legal team. He pleaded not guilty to one misdemeanor charge of assault, and one for interference with communication in connection to the March incident.

Jones, according to two Drug Free Sport International testers, was hostile when the pair attempted to conduct a routine drug test at his residence. In April, a female tester accused Jones of threatening her and taking her phone and would later press charges.

Jones denies any wrongdoing and a trial date will be scheduled at a later date. As for his fighting career, he’s still targeting a November return against former UFC heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic.

Jon Jones will fight assault, communication interference charges

Shortly after the incident, Jones posted security camera footage that showed him and the testers appearing to have a cordial interaction outside of his home. The footage didn’t show any assault or potential threats of violence.

This latest incident adds to Jones’s checkered history outside of the UFC. In 2021, he was arrested on domestic violence charges stemming from an incident at a Las Vegas resort with him and his fiancée.

Jones hasn’t competed inside the UFC Octagon since a submission win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. He won the then-vacant UFC heavyweight title after a multi-year absence from competition.

As of this writing, Jones is the #3 pound-for-pound fighter on the latest UFC rankings. He sits behind UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest combat sports athletes of all time after a legendary run in the UFC. He’s defeated the likes of Daniel Cormier, Glover Teixeira, and Vitor Belfort during his UFC tenure.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones UFC

Related

Muhammad Mokaev and Jon Jones

Muhammad Mokaev claims the UFC "didn't want" him to break Jon Jones' record of youngest UFC champion

Cole Shelton - July 17, 2024
Colby Covington and Belal Muhammad
Colby Covington

Belal Muhammad encourages Colby Covington to retire from combat sports: “There’s literally nothing left for him”

Susan Cox - July 17, 2024

Belal Muhammad is encouraging former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington to retire from combat sports.

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev continues to express huge confidence in striking with Alex Pereira

Harry Kettle - July 17, 2024

UFC contender Magomed Ankalaev is feeling pretty confident about his chances against UFC champion Alex Pereira.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall reveals he's been soaking his knuckles in petrol every day ahead of UFC 304

Harry Kettle - July 17, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has been using some unconventional training methods heading into UFC 304.

Belal Muhammad
UFC

Belal Muhammad is in incredible shape heading into UFC 304

Harry Kettle - July 17, 2024

UFC contender Belal Muhammad appears to be in the best shape of his life heading into UFC 304 next weekend.

Movsar Evloev responds to Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling makes another push to fight Movsar Evloev later this year

Harry Kettle - July 17, 2024
Brian Kelleher
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Brian Kelleher reveals he's fighting out his contract at UFC Vegas 94 against Cody Gibson: "My literal life feels like it is on the line"

Cole Shelton - July 16, 2024

Brian Kelleher knows his back is against the wall in his UFC Vegas 94 fight against Cody Gibson.

Justin Gaethje
UFC

Justin Gaethje shares regrets he has after Max Holloway loss at UFC 300

Curtis Calhoun - July 16, 2024

Justin Gaethje shared a few things he wishes he would’ve done differently against Max Holloway in their UFC 300 BMF clash.

Michael Bisping, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Michael Bisping cautions Nate Diaz after $9 million Fanmio lawsuit: "Winning a lawsuit is one thing..."

Curtis Calhoun - July 16, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping credits Nate Diaz for his $9 million crusade against Fanmio, but wonders if it will produce the desired dividend.

Georges St-Pierre
UFC

Georges St-Pierre slams the door on possibly re-booking combat sports return: "My body can't keep up anymore!"

Curtis Calhoun - July 16, 2024

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has opened up on the injury that he suffered ahead of his planned grappling match against Nick Diaz last year.