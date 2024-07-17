Jon Jones pleads not guilty to misdemeanor charges linked to recent drug testing incident

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges stemming from an alleged altercation with two Drug Free Sport International testers.

Jones appeared in an Albuquerque, NM courtroom on Wednesday with his legal team. He pleaded not guilty to one misdemeanor charge of assault, and one for interference with communication in connection to the March incident.

Jones, according to two Drug Free Sport International testers, was hostile when the pair attempted to conduct a routine drug test at his residence. In April, a female tester accused Jones of threatening her and taking her phone and would later press charges.

Jones denies any wrongdoing and a trial date will be scheduled at a later date. As for his fighting career, he’s still targeting a November return against former UFC heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic.